Three . . . two . . . one . . .

One of the best things about high school basketball is that there are buzzers at the end of four quarters (and more if the game goes overtime).

Related stories

That’s four chances a game for buzzer-beating buckets.

Here’s a compilation of 10 of the best from this past season, ending with one of the most dramatic endings in recent high school history: Zahmir Carroll’s miraculous shot that lifted Chester High, which was playing in a honor of a teammate who had been shot and killed the day before, to a 63-62 victory over Gratz in a PIAA Class 6A second-round game at Cardinal O’Hara.

But there was plenty of buildup to Carroll’s remarkable buzzer-beating shot. Check out some of the most memorable moments of the basketball season:

Stinson from deep: This might have been the shot of the regular season -- in what certainly was the game of the regular season -- as Archbishop Wood junior Jaylen Stinson forces the second overtime with this buzzer-beating three vs. Roman Catholic:

For the win: Math, Civics & Science handed Gratz its lone loss in Public League regular-season play as Marcus Middleton beat the buzzer in overtime off a sweet feed from Naieem Edwards:

And they play on: Wildwood Catholic senior Jacob Hopping’s tough layup in traffic forced overtime in a battle vs. Camden -- which matched the top two teams in South Jersey this season -- at Neumann University:

Worth another look: Math, Civics & Science junior Nisine Poplar’s deep three that forced overtime against Imhotep Charter in the Public League semifinals at South Philadelphia High wasn’t a true buzzer-beater. There were five seconds left in regulation.

But it merits inclusion as one of the best shots of the season:

He plays football, too: Coatesville senior Dapree Bryant, a Villanova football recruit known for his dramatic feats on the gridiron, beats the buzzer with this jumper in traffic for a victory over Unionville:

From deep in the corner: Sophomore Demetrius Lilley beat the first-quarter buzzer with this corner three in the Aces’ victory over Central League foe Penncrest:

Never a doubt: Cherry Hill East’s Drew Greene with a three at the halftime buzzer vs. cross-town rival Cherry Hill West:

A playoff game winner: Here’s Mark Carfagno’s video of Roman Catholic sophomore Jalen Duren’s once-twice-three-times-the-charm put-back for a walk-off victory over Bonner-Prendergast in the quarterfinals of the Catholic League playoffs:

Special play in special game: Here’s St. Joseph Prep senior Mike Keenan beating the half-time buzzer with an off-balanced three vs. La Salle in the last regular-season of legendary coach Speedy Morris’ 52-year career:

Seeing wasn’t believing: And finally, the shot that set off the most emotional, cathartic reaction of the season, Carroll’s incredible shot in Chester’s incredible victory: