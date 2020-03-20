Three . . . two . . . one . . .
One of the best things about high school basketball is that there are buzzers at the end of four quarters (and more if the game goes overtime).
That’s four chances a game for buzzer-beating buckets.
Here’s a compilation of 10 of the best from this past season, ending with one of the most dramatic endings in recent high school history: Zahmir Carroll’s miraculous shot that lifted Chester High, which was playing in a honor of a teammate who had been shot and killed the day before, to a 63-62 victory over Gratz in a PIAA Class 6A second-round game at Cardinal O’Hara.
But there was plenty of buildup to Carroll’s remarkable buzzer-beating shot. Check out some of the most memorable moments of the basketball season:
Stinson from deep: This might have been the shot of the regular season -- in what certainly was the game of the regular season -- as Archbishop Wood junior Jaylen Stinson forces the second overtime with this buzzer-beating three vs. Roman Catholic:
For the win: Math, Civics & Science handed Gratz its lone loss in Public League regular-season play as Marcus Middleton beat the buzzer in overtime off a sweet feed from Naieem Edwards:
And they play on: Wildwood Catholic senior Jacob Hopping’s tough layup in traffic forced overtime in a battle vs. Camden -- which matched the top two teams in South Jersey this season -- at Neumann University:
Worth another look: Math, Civics & Science junior Nisine Poplar’s deep three that forced overtime against Imhotep Charter in the Public League semifinals at South Philadelphia High wasn’t a true buzzer-beater. There were five seconds left in regulation.
But it merits inclusion as one of the best shots of the season:
He plays football, too: Coatesville senior Dapree Bryant, a Villanova football recruit known for his dramatic feats on the gridiron, beats the buzzer with this jumper in traffic for a victory over Unionville:
From deep in the corner: Sophomore Demetrius Lilley beat the first-quarter buzzer with this corner three in the Aces’ victory over Central League foe Penncrest:
Never a doubt: Cherry Hill East’s Drew Greene with a three at the halftime buzzer vs. cross-town rival Cherry Hill West:
A playoff game winner: Here’s Mark Carfagno’s video of Roman Catholic sophomore Jalen Duren’s once-twice-three-times-the-charm put-back for a walk-off victory over Bonner-Prendergast in the quarterfinals of the Catholic League playoffs:
Special play in special game: Here’s St. Joseph Prep senior Mike Keenan beating the half-time buzzer with an off-balanced three vs. La Salle in the last regular-season of legendary coach Speedy Morris’ 52-year career:
Seeing wasn’t believing: And finally, the shot that set off the most emotional, cathartic reaction of the season, Carroll’s incredible shot in Chester’s incredible victory: