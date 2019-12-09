St. Joseph’s Prep’s Speedy Morris, a coaching legend in Philadelphia basketball circles, has announced that he will retire at the end of the season.
Morris, 77, told his team before practice Monday that he would step down after his 52nd season, including stops at Roman Catholic, Penn Charter and St. Joseph’s Prep as well as La Salle University, where he has had stints as coach of both the men’s and women’s teams.
“Speedy has been an incredibly gifted coach for half a century but he is an even better man,” St. Joseph’s Prep athletic director Dennis Hart said in a statement. “His contributions to the St. Joseph’s Prep community over the last 18 years have been impactful. We are really grateful to have Speedy as part of or community.”
Hart said a search committee would be formed to find a new coach. The athletic director hopes to have the new coach in place by the spring.
Morris’ coaching career began at Roman, his alma mater, in 1967. His lengthy and highly successful career has resulted in his admission to 11 Halls of Fame, including the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame and the Big Five Hall of Fame.
In 18 seasons at St. Joseph’s Prep, Morris has compiled a record of 355-128, the most wins in school history. His teams have won two Philadelphia Catholic League titles.
In 15 seasons with the La Salle men, Morris went 238-202, the most wins in school history. His teams won four Atlantic 10 Conference titles and played in four NCAA tournaments.
In two seasons with the La Salle women, Morris went 43-17 and led the Explorers to an NCAA tournament berth.
In two seasons at Penn Charter, Morris went 41-14 and led the team to the Inter-Ac League title.
And in 14 seasons at Roman, Morris went 347-82 as his teams won six Catholic League titles. His winning percentage is the best in Roman Catholic history.