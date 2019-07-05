“I was watching from the steward’s enclosure, so I couldn’t really see much of the race until the very end. But I was listening to the announcer give us progress updates, so it was pretty stressful at the time,” Fife said. “Every announcement that I was hearing was that we were down, and at one point we were down almost a full boat length, and I was getting pretty discouraged as to our chances. But when they came by me at about 250 meters to go, [the Prep boys] were putting on a really big push. ... That was probably the most impressive Henley race -- or Henley comeback -- I’ve ever seen.”