1. St. Joseph Prep (13-0 last season): The reigning 6A state champions have won 40 of their last 41 games. This is a loaded squad with a seasoned, accomplished senior class led by linebacker Liam Johnson, offensive lineman Casey Stephenson and running back Kolbe Burrell. It also features a dynamic junior class led by quarterback Kyle McCord, an Ohio State recruit, as well as linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.