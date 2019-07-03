The St. Joseph’s Prep varsity eight boat advanced to Thursday’s second-round race at the Henley Royal Regatta on the Thames in England by defeating England’s Canford School by 3½ lengths Wednesday in the Princess Elizabeth Cup.
The Hawks, coached by John Fife, took a big lead early and won easily. Coxswain Connor Thompson is the only senior in the boat, and five of the eight rowers are sophomores.
“They all did a good job,” Fife said. “It’s a race unlike anything they have ever been in before. With our youth and the way they handled the race, I was very proud of our guys.”
The Prep’s opponent for Thursday’s race is to be determined later Wednesday.