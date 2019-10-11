The Cardinal O’Hara girls’ tennis team defeated Archbishop Carroll, 5-0, to win its sixth straight Catholic League championship Thursday at Legacy Tennis Center.
Senior Caroline Lynch beat Bridget DiCarlo 6-3, 6-1 and junior Claire Hayden downed Katie Karoly 6-4, 6-2. Both Lynch and Hayden have perfect singles records this season.
O’Hara had a first-round bye and beat Archbishop Wood, 4-1, in the semifinals to advance to the championship. The Lions will face Central in the District 12 Class 3A title next week at Legacy Tennis Center. O’Hara went undefeated against Catholic League opponents this season, including the playoffs.
Lansdale Catholic, which fell to the Patriots, 3-2, in the semifinals will play Masterman next week in the District 12 Class 2A championship.
La Salle beat Emmaus, 310-312, in the PIAA Regional championship at LuLu Country Club in Glenside, Pa. The Explorers will make their third straight trip to the finals at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York, Pa. on Oct. 23. Senior Steve Lorenzo shot the highest score of the match with a 72.
Owen Downey and Will Pitonyack scored goals as Lower Merion edged Conestoga, 2-1, to clinch the Central League title. The Aces are now 15-0-1 overall and 9-0-1 against conference opponents.
***
Logan Taylor’s goal in double overtime lifted Upper Moreland past Springfield (Montco), 1-0.
***
Zach Kratz scored in Perkiomen School’s 1-0 victory over Barrack Hebrew.
***
Hatboro-Horsham edged Cheltenham in double overtime, 1-0, thanks to Matty Harmon’s goal.
***
JD Bennett, Sebastian Hou, Ralph Saint-Fleur and Nathan Smeland to help Dock Mennonite beat Church Farm, 4-0, to improve to 12-4.
***
Brett Gulati had one goal and one assist as Spring-Ford topped Perkiomen Valley, 3-1. Colin Trainor and Marcel Francis added goals.
Mollie Hanson and Maddie Mele scored goals to help Gwynedd Mercy beat Villa Maria, 2-1.
***
Brenna McCarry scored four goals as Little Flower topped Cardinal O’Hara, 7-0. Abby Galazka, Cait Garlick and Lexi Sarkas added goals.
***
Carlie Shiller scored two goals in Garnet Valley’s 3-2 victory over Radnor. Mia Zebley scored.
Eden Singer scored four goals to lead Barrack Hebrew past Foundation Collegiate Academy, 8-1. Talia Willner recorded a hat trick and Jessie Singer had one goal and two assists. Dayna Felger tallied three assists.
***
Science Leadership Academy defeated Freire Charter, 6-1, behind Flora Hernandez’s hat trick and one assist. Rebecca Cassel-Siskind scored twice and Faryn Heffner had one goal.
***
Emily Deluisi and Keri Gontz scored to help Archbishop Ryan blank St. Hubert, 2-0.
***
Ricshawn Walker scored two goals as Constitution topped Rush, 6-0. Olivia Martino, Monica McDaniel, Ricyonna Walker and Kaela Wilson added goals.
***
Sarah Hogan scored two goals in Central’s 5-0 victory over Phila. Academy Charter. Zoe Moosebrugger, Mabel Moosebrugger and Fin Sterner scored.
Kerry Peyton, Heather Steward and Sam Woolery scored to lead Penncrest past Harriton, 3-1. Sophia Talon had one assist.
***
Alex Thomas notched two goals and one assist as Great Valley downed Oxford, 4-0. Sydney Lavin and Ella Winter added goals.
***
Cassidy Stevens recorded a hat trick in Phoenixville’s 3-1 victory over Pottsgrove. Nicole Thompson scored.
***
St. Basil defeated Sacred Heart, 4-2, thanks to Natalie Carter’s hat trick. Kerri Pinkerton scored one goal.
***
Ava Borkowski notched a hat trick to help Plymouth Whitemarsh down Upper Moreland, 9-0. Kaleigh Missimer tallied two goals and three assists. Hailey Copestick had one goal and one assist. Autumn Luptak, Alexis Minor and Livia Truong added goals.