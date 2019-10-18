Ava Mercier’s double overtime goal Thursday lifted the Lansdale Catholic girls’ soccer team past Archbishop Carroll, 1-0, in the quarterfinals of the Catholic League playoffs.
In other Catholic League playoff action, Abby Galazka scored two goals as Little Flower blanked St. Hubert, 4-0. Allie Bofinger and Brenna McCarry added goals.
Ricyonna Walker scored twice in Constitution’s 3-1 victory over Science Leadership Academy in the first round of the Public League playoffs. Kaela Wilson scored.
Elsewhere in the Public League bracket, Franklin Towne Charter topped Bodine, 7-0, behind Rian Coleman’s hat trick to advance in the playoffs. Lauryn Bohn notched one goal and four assists. Julia Carter Marissa Landis and Maura Mee scored. The Coyotes will take on Rush in the next round.
Jordan Myers scored twice to help Rush beat Girls high, 2-0, in the Public League playoffs.
***
Lesha Karaba recorded a hat trick to lead Abington past Cheltenham, 6-0. Maura Day, Lily Gray and Casey Touey added goals.
Eden Singer scored four goals as Barrack Hebrew topped Villa Victoria, 9-0. Arielle Zabruski had a hat trick and one assist. Dana Felger tallied one goal and two assists. Talia Willner scored. Jesse Singer had two assists, and Mia Erlbaum and Jenna Ufberg each had one.
Madison Hornig scored twice in Mount St. Joseph’s 3-1 victory over Marple Newtown. Emily Friel added one goal.
Kyle Schuman tossed a touchdown pass to Darryl Johnson in Washington’s 10-0 victory over Mastbaum.
Tim Cliggett scored to help Archbishop Ryan beat Father Judge, 1-0, to advance to the semifinals of the Catholic League playoffs. The win marks the first time in seven years that the Raiders will be in the semifinals. Sedicki Foffanna had the assist and freshman goalkeeper Joe Phillips notched the shutout.
Abington downed Cheltenham, 5-1, thanks to Bryce Lexow’s two goals. Michael Burstein, Reese Gibbs and Thomas Santangelo added goals.
Ava Borkowski scored four goals to lead Plymouth Whitemarsh past North Penn, 8-2, to finish the regular season 17-1 overall and 14-0 against Suburban One American opponents.
Kaleigh Missimer and Molly Lynch each had one goal and one assist. Kayla Link and Alexis Minor added goals. Autumn Luptak tallied one assist and Sarah Trask had five saves.
***
Elizbeth Longacre notched one goal and one assist in Dock Mennonite’s 3-0 victory over Lower Moreland. Elle Bergey and Kylie Godshall scored. Kate Landis had one assist.
Masterman defeated Lansdale Catholic, 5-0, to win the District 12 Class 2A championship at Legacy Tennis Center. Melodie Liu, Anna Leventhal and Virginia Yu won their singles matches in straight sets. Connie Zhang, Jasmine Gambhir, Helena Saven and Naomi Kasshun also won their doubles matches in straight sets.
The Blue Dragons will move on to the PIAA Class 2A championship, which takes place on Tuesday at the Legacy Tennis Center.
Masterman placed first in the Public League boys’ cross country championship at the Belmont Plateau. The Blue Dragons finished with a time of 18 minutes, 38 seconds. Engineering and Science came in second with a time of 18:45 and Central placed third at 19:16.
Central’s Rmani Justiniano came in first in the individual championship with a 17:33. Motivation’s Kesi Hatton placed second and Andrew Drumwright of Engineering and Science finished in third.
In the Public League girls’ cross country final, Cental came in first place with a time of 23:04. Masterman placed in second and Robeson finished third.
Erica Panei of CAPA came in first in the individual championship at 20:41. Central’s Sabreeya Travis and Elizabeth Anderson placed second and third.