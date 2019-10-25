Maia Dechario, Meghan Dillon and Ryan Hickey scored to help the Villa Maria field hockey team, the No. 9 seed, upset No. 1 seeded Radnor, 3-0, in the quarterfinals of the District 1 Class 2A playoffs on Thursday. The Hurricanes will play Merion Mercy in the semifinals next Tuesday.
The Golden Bears edged Gwynedd Mercy, 4-3, to advance in the playoffs.
In other Class 2A action, Colleen Crenti, Sydney Crossin and Ashlynn Gatto scored to lead Upper Perkiomen past Wissahickon, 3-0. Kylene Gooch and Takoda Wells each had assists. The Indians will face the winner of Bishop Shanahan and Mount St. Joseph in the semifinals next Tuesday.
***
Sabrina Vlahovic recorded two goals and one assist as New Hope-Solebury downed Dock Mennonite, 7-0, in the semifinals of the District 1 Class 1A playoffs.
Elia Ezosenchi scored two goals. Sophia Cozza notched one goal and two assists. Kate Dougherty had one goal and one assist and Erin Firth scored. The Lions will take on Springfield (Montco) in the finals next Tuesday.
The Lions shutout Lower Moreland, 2-0, to move on in the playoffs.
***
Jackie Miller, Ashley Sessa and Macy Szukics scored in Episcopal Academy’s 3-2 victory over Notre Dame. Laura Null and Mia Garber had assists. Gianna Cilluffo notched 11 saves.
Carter Houlihan scored two goals as North Penn blanked Pennridge, 6-0, in the second round of the District 1 Class 4A playoffs. Nate Burnell, John Graber, Jamie Stewart and Ryan Stewart scored. The Knights will take on Abington in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Elsewhere in the Class 4A bracket, Kyle Ketterer scored twice in Unionville’s 3-0 victory over Council Rock North. Hayden Quillman also scored. The Indians play the winner of Conestoga and Harriton in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Dimitri Randjovic, Beckett Wenger and Nick Wilson scored to help Boyertown beat Pennsbury, 3-1, to advance in the playoffs. The Bears will face the winner of Neshaminy and Hatboro-Horsham on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
***
Max Orenstein recorded a hat trick and one assist to lead Germantown Friends past Academy of New Church, 5-0, in the play-in game of the Friends School League playoffs.
James Hobbs-Pifer had one goal and one assist. Issac Okewole added one goal. Eli Kushner notched his seventh shutout with two saves. The Tigers will play Westtown, the No. 1 seed, in the semifinals on Saturday.
***
Barrack Hebrew topped Mercy CTE, 8-0, in the quarterfinals of the Tri County League playoffs. Ethan Wilner had a hat trick with one assist.
Noah Ufberg tallied one goal and one assist. Billy Cohen, Sam Pomerantz, Danny Cohen and Daniel Wachs scored. Jordan Naim had two assists, and Itay Goldfarb and Liam Cooperberg each had one.
Leighann Kafel and Daryn Savage scored to lead Archbishop Wood past Lansdale Catholic, 2-0, in the semifinals of the Catholic League playoffs.
The Vikings will play Archbishop Ryan in the championship at Trifecta Sports Club on Saturday.
Pennridge, the No. 1 seed, topped Great Valley, 3-0, in the second round of the District 1 Class 4A playoffs. Lindsey DeHaven, Chance Hendricks and Leah Malone scored. The Rams will face Council Rock South in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Golden Hawks blanked Hatboro-Horsham, 3-0, to advance in the playoffs. Jordi Rubakh scored twice and Aubrey Hondros scored.
***
Sarah Hogan and Fin Sterner scored as Central edged Phila. Academy Charter, 2-0, in the semifinals of the Public League playoffs. The Lancers will take on Franklin Towne Charter in the championship next Tuesday.
Julia Carter and Gabriella knocked in goals to help the Coyotes beat Masterman, 2-1, in the semifinals.
***
Maya Naimoli scored four goals in Episcopal Academy’s 6-1 victory over Notre Dame. Laila Payton and Lola Quigley added goals.