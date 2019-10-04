William McBride’s four goals led the Palumbo boys’ soccer team past Bodine, 7-1, on Thursday. Pewahido Agonafir, Denilso Diaz and Jesus Roque-Hernandez each recorded one goal and one assist. Ivan George tallied one assist.
***
Anthony Forgione scored in Springfield’s (Montco) 1-0 victory over Lower Moreland. Matt Leibfreid had the assist.
***
Jordan Naim notched a hat trick to help Barrack Hebrew down Del-Val Friends, 6-2. Danny Cohen, Abe Wachs and Daniel Wachs added goals. Haden Ufberg had seven saves and Bill Cohen tallied two assists.
***
West Chester Rustin edged Kennett, 1-0, thanks to Matt Scoffone’s goal.
***
Ian Duffy-Fuiano and Dalnick Matos scored two goals apiece as Science Leadership beat Swenson, 6-2. Tristan Dini and Shuibe Larabi scored.
***
Mikkel Andersen, Nick Derk and Gibreel Mami scored in Harriton’s 3-1 win over Strath Haven.
***
John Cleary and Tim Comers scored to help Garnet Valley down Upper Darby, 2-0.
Mollie Hanson and Grace Hirschmann scored as Gwynedd Mercy defeated St. Basil, 2-0. Grace Galbreath had five saves.
***
Anna Goldkamp, Maddie Kalish and Carly Shiller scored two goals apiece to lead Garnet Valley past Upper Darby, 8-1. Alyssa Wert and Emma Williams added goals.
***
Jenna Slavin scored two goals in Franklin Towne Charter’s 2-0 victory over Masterman.
***
Mia Siner scored two goals to help Rush beat Girls High, 4-0. Jordan Myers and Annemarie Schitpert scored. Emaleigh Calhoun had seven saves.
***
Perkiomen School defeated Barrack Hebrew, 5-1, behind Rianne Moll’s two goals. Cheyenne McCloud and Cece Vassallo added two goals.
***
Allie Bofinger, Abby Galazka, Taylor Iarosis, Brenna McCarry, Maeve McGowan and Natalie O’Neill scored as Little Flower blanked Bishop McDevitt, 6-0.
***
Mabel Moosebrugger’s goal led Central past Northeast, 1-0.
***
Maggie Forbes scored two goals in Strath Haven’s 6-0 win over Harriton. Dahia Kuzemka had one goal and one assist. Devon Maillet, Ellie Malek and Julia Steere added goals.
Catherine McFadden and Bri O’Hara scored to lead Germantown Academy past Springside Chestnut Hill, 2-0. Sophie Towne had two assists.
***
Bella Carpenter recorded one goal and one assist as Upper Perkiomen topped Pottsgrove, 5-0. Jenna Fiorito, Colleen Crenti, AiYi Young and Kylene Gooch added goals.