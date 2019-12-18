Shawun Dwight’s only points ended up being the most consequential as his three-pointer with three seconds remaining gave Freire Charter a dramatic 72-70 win over Strawberry Mansion on Tuesday night. Asim Wilson led the way in the win with 21 points. Nasir Dunbar added 18 points.
Isaiah Collins' three-pointer with 20 seconds to play put Roxborough ahead en route to a 57-55 win over Kensington. Malik Nelson led the Indians with 15 points. Six of Collins' 12 total points came in the fourth quarter.
Abington set a school record for field-goal percentage in a half by connecting on 15 of 18 second-half shots in a 69-54 win over Upper Moreland. Joey Brushna made five of seven attempted three-pointers, the most for an Abington player since 2014, and scored a team-high 15 points. Manir Waller added 12 points.
James Ashford scored 16 of his 24 total points in the fourth quarter as Bensalem overcame a 10-point deficit in the final frame to beat William Tennent, 56-47. Aaron Sanders added 11 points in the win and Travis Robinson had 10.
Archbishop Ryan held off St. Joseph’s Prep on the road, 41-39. Aaron Lemon-Warren and Dominic Vazquez led with 10 points. Gedininas Mokseckas and Jalen Snead added nine points in the balanced scoring attack. Mike Keenan had 12 points in the loss.
Ibrahim Kane led all scorers with 27 points as Palumbo beat Tacony Charter, 63-35. Andrew Fagans added 13 in the win.
Moussa Diakite scored 14 points to lead Parkway Center City past Motivation, 45-42. Paul Green had 11 points and Jason Keels added nine in the win.
Paul Robeson handled Mastbaum, 70-54. Elijah Hester led the way with a team-high 18 points, six steals, and six assists. Rob Underwood led the Huskies with eight rebounds. Jacob DeShazo added 12 points, five rebounds, and three assists.
Amir Shields’ 21 points led Northeast over Prep Charter, 63-58. Chris Crump added 12 as 10 players scored for the Vikings in the win. James Green scored 19 in the loss for Prep Charter.
Archbishop Carroll improved to 4-0 on the season with a tight win over West Catholic, 63-60. Tairi Ketner led the way with 17 points while John Camden and Dean Coleman-Newsome added 12.
Deyishon Miller and Keyishon Miller scored 16 points to lead West Philadelphia over String Theory, 65-57. Santil Williams led all scorers with 18 points and Quamir Mitchell added 11.
Devon Stanley scored 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and blocked four shots in Maritime Academy’s 55-33 win over Science Leadership Academy. Haneef Davis had 11 points while Willie Davis added seven points and six steals.
Madison Smith scored 24 points on top of 11 rebounds and five steals in Friends’ Central’s 58-38 win against Pennington. Sanaa Garrett added 14 points in the win.
Sally Austen scored a career-high nine points off the bench, including seven consecutive, and had five steals to lift Radnor over Harriton, 57-47. Ellie Mueller led the Raiders in scoring with 11 points while Brienne Williams added 10.
Denae Carter scored 16 points as St. Basil took care of Nazareth, 46-26. Shannon Remolde added nine points.
Lex Brooks scored 21 points to lead Westtown over St. Elizabeth’s (Delaware). Jojo Lacey added 12 in the win.
Nicole Timko hit four three-pointers and scored 16 total points in Methacton’s 43-31 over Perkiomen Valley. Sydney Hargrove scored four points and grabbed eight rebounds in the win.