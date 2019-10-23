AiYi Young’s goal in overtime lifted the Upper Perkiomen field hockey team past West Chester Henderson, 2-1, in the first round of the District 1 Class 2A playoffs on Tuesday. Young also had one assist. Bella Carpenter scored and Colleen Creniti notched one assist. The Indians will face Wissahickon in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
The Trojans edged Harriton, 2-1, behind goals from Lauren Donofrio and Ella Hummel to advance in the playoffs. Grace Ball had two assists.
Elsewhere in the Class 2A bracket, Ryan Hickey scored both goals as Villa Maria defeated Phoenixville, 2-0. The Hurricanes will play Radnor, the No. 1 seed, in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
The Raiders shut out Strath Haven, 3-0, to move on in the playoffs.
Maddie Yoder tallied a hat trick and two assists to lead Springfield (Montco) past Bristol, 10-0, in the quarterfinals of the District 1 Class 1A playoffs. Kate Wojeck had two goals and one assist. Brigid Roy notched two goals and two assists. Anya Kochanowicz, Ella Marino and Molly McGoldrick scored. The Spartans will take on the winner of Lower Moreland and St. Basil in the semifinals on Thursday.
Ashley Sessa and Macy Szukics scored two goals apiece to help Episcopal Academy blank Springside Chestnut hill, 7-0. Jocelyn Andrews, Louisa Baxter and Kelly Smith added goals. Laura Null and Olivia Corrato each had assists.
Diego Toffani scored in Harriton’s 1-0 victory over Upper Dublin in the first round of the District 1 Class 4A playoffs. Daniel Katz recorded 14 saves. The Rams will take on Conestoga in the second round on Thursday.
Lisa McIntyre and JoJo McShane scored two goals apiece as Springside Chestnut Hill downed Notre Dame, 5-0, to win the Inter-Academic League for the first time in program history.
The Blue Devils are 15-1 overall and 10-0 against conference opponents. Lauren Sullivan added one goal. Springside Chestnut Hill finishes out the regular season with games against Baldwin and Episcopal Academy.
Emily Schurr, Tia Sheehy and Emily Varilla scored to lead North Penn past Garnet Valley, 3-0, in the first round of the District Class 4A playoffs. North Penn will play Lower Merion in the second round on Thursday.