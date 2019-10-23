Maddie Yoder tallied a hat trick and two assists to lead Springfield (Montco) past Bristol, 10-0, in the quarterfinals of the District 1 Class 1A playoffs. Kate Wojeck had two goals and one assist. Brigid Roy notched two goals and two assists. Anya Kochanowicz, Ella Marino and Molly McGoldrick scored. The Spartans will take on the winner of Lower Moreland and St. Basil in the semifinals on Thursday.