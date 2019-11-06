Brandon Curran scored four goals Tuesday to lead the La Salle soccer team past Dallastown, 4-2, in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs. Two of Curran’s four goals came off corner kicks. Hayden Grosso, Jake Crawford and Sean Jennings each had assists.
The Explorers will play Lower Merion in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
In other Class 4A action, Josh Jones scored two goals as North Penn beat Wilson Area, 5-3. Michael Chafee, Carter Houlihan and Roman Ilovsky added goals. The Knights will play Conestoga in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Pioneers shut out Wilkes-Barre Area, 6-0, thanks to goals from Jacob Albertson, Elijah Brown, Grant Burns, Javier Coll, Evan Spillane and Nate Xu.
***
Sean Cole scored the game-winning goal to help Lansdale Catholic edge Lancaster Mennonite, 4-3, in penalty kicks in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs. He also scored the Lancers’ goal in regulation. Lansdale Catholic will take on the winner of Lewisburg and Wyoming Seminary on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Andrew Lowman and Emmet Young scored in Strath Haven’s 2-1 victory over Susquehannock in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs. The Panthers will face the winner of Crestwood and Sellinsgrove in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Elsewhere in the Class 3A bracket, Max Giuliana and Stefen Melekos scored to lead Holy Ghost Prep past Northwestern Lehigh, 2-1. The Firebirds will play Archbishop Wood in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Shane Collier, Ryan Morgan and Matt Murphy scored as the Vikings downed Northern York, 3-0, to advance in the playoffs.
Hill School defeated Germantown Academy, 2-1, in the quarterfinals of the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association playoffs behind goals from Kai Reis and Kyle Sullivan. The Blues will play Kiski School in the semifinals on Thursday.
Ela Kolonja scored twice to help Calvary Christian beat Conwell-Egan, 2-1, in the first round of the PIAA Class 1A playoffs. The Cougars will play the winner of Camp Hill and Bloomsburg in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
***
Lauren Cunningham, Kendal Elison and Maya Naimoli scored as Episcopal Academy topped Shipley, 3-0, in the quarterfinals of the PAISAA playoffs. Ali McHugh had two assists and Lola Quigley had one. The Churchmen will face Penn Charter in the semifinals.
The Quakers beat Agnes Irwin, 6-2, to move on to the next round.
***
Perkiomen School downed Barrack Academy, 2-0, to win the Tri-County League championship. Rianne Moll and Cheyenne McCloud added goals. Abbey Glavin notched seven saves.