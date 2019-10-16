Logan Kopenits scored the game-winning goal as the Conwell Egan boys’ soccer team edged Archbishop Carroll, 4-3, in penalty kicks in the first round of the Catholic League playoffs. Luke Jackson scored in the second half. The Eagles will face La Salle in the quarterfinals on Friday.
In other Catholic League playoff action, Sedicki Foffanna scored two goals to lead Archbishop Ryan past Cardinal O"Hara, 3-2. Teddy Westervelt scored. The Raiders will play Father Judge in the quarterfinals on Friday.
***
Zak Kingsley recorded a hat trick to help Masterman beat Boys’ Latin, 6-2, in the first round of the Public League playoffs.
***
Stefen Melekos scored two goals in Holy Ghost Prep’s 2-1 victory over New Hope-Solebury.
Jackson Tuma’s goal late in the second half lifted Episcopal Academy past Haverford School, 1-0. Trevor Manion had six saves.
***
Emmett Young scored two goals to help Strath Haven down Ridley, 6-1. Ethan Birch, Nick Dignazio, Jake Hooper and Tim Wright scored. Andrew Lowman, Peter Boerth and Rob Guilday each had one assist.
Mary Trudeau scored twice in Springside Chestnut Hill’s 4-2 victory over Penn Charter. Maya McDermott and Lauren Sullivan scored.
***
Dobbins defeated String Theory, 4-3, thanks to goals from Ebony Baker, Mahiya Jeter, Igznette King and Sandra Us.
***
Margaret Harvey and Dylan Ragas scored as Germantown Friends defeated Moorestown Friends, 2-1.
Grace Ball recorded four goals and one assist to lead Wissahickon past Upper Moreland, 7-1. Hannah Havrilla tallied one goal and three assists. Ella Accuna and Kendal Williams added goals. Brynne Miller, Kate Lovensheimer and Lauren Donofrio each had one assist.
***
Ella Henry scored in Germantown Academy’s 1-0 victory over Penn Charter.
***
Vivi Trumpbour scored two goals as Notre Dame downed Springside Chestnut Hill, 4-0. Sophia Amos and Meg Mitchell scored.
***
Kathleen Anderson and Macy Szukics scored two goals apiece to help Episcopal Academy beat Agnes Irwin, 5-0.
***
Springfield (Montco) defeated Upper Dublin, 2-1, behind Maddie Yoder’s two goals.
Germantown Friends won its 18th straight Friends School League championship at the Belmont Plateau. Tigers senior Ben Rosin placed fourth overall with a time of 17 minutes, 6 seconds. Germantown Friends junior Theodor Raven finished in 17:13 to come in fifth.
Senior Lydia Russell, an Oregon recruit, placed first overall as Friends’ Central won its fifth straight Friends School League title. Germantown Friends’ Annika Marcelis came in second at 19:15 and the next four runners represented Friends’ Central.
Central defeated Materman, 3-2, to win its sixth straight Public League championship at Lincoln High. Kate Hamilton’s 6-7, (1-7), 6-4, 6-3 victory over Anna Leventhal gave the Lancers the edge in the match. Central will face Cardinal O’Hara on Thursday in the District 12 Class 3A title at Legacy Tennis Center. The Blue Dragons will take on Lansdale Catholic in the District 12 Class 2A championship.