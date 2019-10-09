The La Salle golf team won its third straight District 12 Class 3A championship on Tuesday at JC Melrose Country Club in Cheltenham, Pa. The Explorers edged St. Joseph’s Prep, 304-307. Devon Prep won the District 12 Class 2A final with a score of 309.
Devon Prep’s Ryan McCabe had the best overall score with a 70 and won the Class 2A individual championship. The Prep’s Will Keane shot a 71 to win the Class 3A title.
Lower Merion freshman Sydney Yermish won the District 1 Class 3A individual tournament at Turtle Creek golf course in Limerick, Pa. She shot 7 under par in two outings, including a 71 in the second round. She’ll play in the regional championship next week.
Lower Merion golf coach Dennis Keenan said he was pleased with her consistency all season.
“For a freshman, it was very impressive for not only a winning champion but her play throughout the year,” Keenan said. “She was always one of the top scorers throughout the year. She had the lowest scoring average throughout the year on our team, and the fact that she’s a freshman is pretty impressive.”
***
Little Flower won the District 12 Class 3A championship with a score of 536 at JC Melrose Country Club. Archbishop Wood’s Chaela Barnett scored a 79 to win the individual title.
Ryan Haney recorded his 200th overall win as a soccer coach at Archbishop Ryan in its 1-0 victory over Bishop McDevitt. He spent 11 years as the girls’ soccer coach and four as the boys’ coach.
“It feels good,” Haney said. “I didn’t even know it until today. We’ve had a lot of success on the girls side, we’re still trying to figure out the boys’ side. It’s been a process.”
Shane Rowan scored in the win.
***
Breckel Jefferson recorded two goals and one assist to help Boys’ Latin down Hill Freedman, 7-0. Kenneth Dixon had one goal and two assists. Asir Cornitcher, Justin Hall and Shamall Joseph added goals. Jahiem Garrison tallied two assists.
***
Dalnick Matos scored four goals to lead Science Leadership past Bodine, 8-2. Tristan Dini scored two goals, and Marcus Diemer and Shuibe Larabi scored.
Morgan Reed scored two goals as Interboro blanked Academy Park, 5-0, to improve to 10-4. Peyton Giove, Kylie Mea and Becca Roberts added goals.
***
Carlie Shiller’s goal in the second half lifted Garnet Valley past Methacton, 1-0.
Samantha Berish, Kaylie Griffin and Peyton Palazzo scored in Gwynedd Mercy’s 3-1 victory over Mount St. Joseph. Mollie Hanson had one assist and Grace Galbreath notched 12 saves.
***
Pottsgrove defeated Upper Merion, 4-2, thanks to two goals from Kathryn Henriksen. Makenzie Johnson tallied 11 saves, and Katie Bean and Riley Simon each scored.
***
Mabel Moosebrugger recorded a hat trick to help Central down Girls High, 6-0. Marrissa Brabazon-Carr, Zoe Moosebrugger and Mackenzie Smith added goals.
***
Julia Stellabotte scored twice as Cardinal O’Hara topped Upper Darby, 2-0.
***
Lauren Cunningham scored as Episcopal Academy edged Agnes Irwin, 1-0.
Vivi Trumpbour and Sophia Amos scored to help Notre Dame edge Mount St. Joseph, 2-1, in overtime. Paige Kieft had 10 saves. The Irish are now 9-3-1 overall on the season.
***
Sabrina Vlahovic scored two goals in New Hope-Solebury’s 4-0 victory over Plumstead Christian. Erin Firth and Lily Smith added goals.
***
Phebe Herlocher recorded a hat trick as Westtown topped Peddie School, 6-0. Abbie Barth scored twice and Alanna Rogers scored.