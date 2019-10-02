The La Salle golf team shot a 460 Tuesday to win its fifth straight Catholic League championship at Blue Bell Country Club. The win also marks the Explorers’ 17th league title since 2000. St. Joseph’s Prep scored a 472 to place second and Archbishop Wood came in third with a 516.
La Salle senior Matt Lafond birdied on the last two holes to win the individual championship. He shot a 71. Lafond’s teammate, Steve Lorenzo, placed in second with a 72 and Nick Scarpone of The Prep shot a 74 to earn third place.
Little Flower won its second straight Catholic League title. Kassidy Foley shot a 112 and Kelly Bauer finished with a 131.
Archbishop Wood’s Lola Barnett shot an 88 to win the Catholic League individual championship. Her sister, Chaela Barnett, placed second with a 95.
Seamus Connor and Luke Jackson scored goals to help Conwell-Egan top Cardinal O’Hara, 2-1.
***
Alfredo Grimaldi tallied one goal and one assist as Perkiomen Valley downed Norristown, 5-1. Brayden Basile, Matt Holmes, Mark Pirrone and Steve Warren scored goals. Jack Hodson and Nick Romas each had assists.
***
Sheikh Sirleaf recorded two goals and two assists to lead Upper Darby past Interboro, 8-0. Jonathan Stanczak had two goals and one assist. Terrance Doe, Mohammed Elhassan, Francis Early and Stathi Tsaousidis added goals.
***
Dalnick Matos had a hat trick in Science Leadership’s 7-1 victory over West Philadelphia. Tristan Vini scored two goals. Marcus Diemer and Shuibe Larabi scored.
***
Ryan Bradby tallied one goal and one assist to help Penn Charter beat Episcopal Academy, 4-2. Owen Black, Nicolo Kruger and Augie Smith added goals. Jude Shorr-Parks notched two assists. Sebastian Tilley had seven saves.
Kai Reis had two goals and one assist as Hill School defeated Perkiomen School, 8-0. Jack Stone scored twice. Jake Barrett, Caleb Gerdeman, Jordan Mugisha and Josh Shepherd each had one goal and one assist.
***
Father Judge edged Lansdale Catholic, 1-0, thanks to Tim Purcell’s goal.
***
Dane Harmaty’s hat trick led Springside Chestnut Hill past Germantown Academy, 3-0. Luke Feeney notched two assists and Connor Koschineg had one. Ben Rodgers recorded his sixth shutout of the year.
***
Kyle Ketterer scored two goals in Unionville’s 3-0 win over Oxford. Thomas Smiddy added one goal.
***
Sam Tepe scored twice goals to help Upper Merion beat Upper Perkiomen, 3-0. Marcelo Pereira scored.
***
Kieran Donnelly headed in a goal in overtime as Roman Catholic edged Archbishop Wood, 1-0. Sebastian Gonzales notched the assist and Kevin Tobin had the shutout.
Jacqueline Levins’ goal led Villa Joseph Marie past Gwynedd Mercy, 1-0. Morgan Murphy had eight saves.
***
Haley Magilton and Alex McGonigle scored in St. Basil’s 2-1 victory over Merion Mercy.
***
Flora Hernandez scored two goals as Science Leadership Academy defeated Engineering and Science, 3-2. Rebecca Cassel-Siskind added one goal.
***
Central edged Masterman, 2-0, thanks to goals from Gianna Iorio and Fin Sterner.
***
Lisa McIntyre scored to help Springside Chestnut Hill beat Episcopal Academy, 1-0. JoJo McShane had the assist.
***
Sophia Dellavecchia and Kaelyn Wolfe scored to lead Villa Maria past Mount St. Joseph, 2-0. Kaelyn Wolfe and Bella Carlucci notched assists.
Vivi Trumpbour’s hat trick led Notre Dame past Penn Charter, 5-1. Mia Leonhardt notched one goal and two assists, and Hanna Bodner scored.
***
Shannon McNally had 20 saves as Episcopal Academy blanked Springside Chestnut hill, 7-0. Macy Szukics recorded a hat trick and Kelly Smith added two goals. Jackie Miller and Ashley Sessa scored.
***
Perkiomen Valley downed Norristown, 10-0, behind Kelly Battinger’s hat trick. Danielle Hamm and Olivia Keyte each scored two goals.
***
Micheala Greczek tallied two goals and two assists to help Upper Perkiomen beat Upper Merion, 10-0. Luci Carpente, Jenna Fiorito, Ashlynn Gatto, Margo May, Jess Traynor, Takoda Wells, Tori Williams and AiYi Young added goals. Bella Carpenter and Kylene Gooch had two assists apiece.