The La Salle golf team shot a 460 Tuesday to win its fifth straight Catholic League championship at Blue Bell Country Club. The win also marks the Explorers’ 17th league title since 2000. St. Joseph’s Prep scored a 472 to place second and Archbishop Wood came in third with a 516.

La Salle senior Matt Lafond birdied on the last two holes to win the individual championship. He shot a 71. Lafond’s teammate, Steve Lorenzo, placed in second with a 72 and Nick Scarpone of The Prep shot a 74 to earn third place.

Girls’ Golf

Little Flower won its second straight Catholic League title. Kassidy Foley shot a 112 and Kelly Bauer finished with a 131.

Archbishop Wood’s Lola Barnett shot an 88 to win the Catholic League individual championship. Her sister, Chaela Barnett, placed second with a 95.

Archbishop Wood's Lola Barnett won the Catholic League girls' golf individual championship on Tuesday.
Boys’ Soccer

Seamus Connor and Luke Jackson scored goals to help Conwell-Egan top Cardinal O’Hara, 2-1.

***

Alfredo Grimaldi tallied one goal and one assist as Perkiomen Valley downed Norristown, 5-1. Brayden Basile, Matt Holmes, Mark Pirrone and Steve Warren scored goals. Jack Hodson and Nick Romas each had assists.

***

Sheikh Sirleaf recorded two goals and two assists to lead Upper Darby past Interboro, 8-0. Jonathan Stanczak had two goals and one assist. Terrance Doe, Mohammed Elhassan, Francis Early and Stathi Tsaousidis added goals.

***

Dalnick Matos had a hat trick in Science Leadership’s 7-1 victory over West Philadelphia. Tristan Vini scored two goals. Marcus Diemer and Shuibe Larabi scored.

***

Ryan Bradby tallied one goal and one assist to help Penn Charter beat Episcopal Academy, 4-2. Owen Black, Nicolo Kruger and Augie Smith added goals. Jude Shorr-Parks notched two assists. Sebastian Tilley had seven saves.

Kai Reis had two goals and one assist as Hill School defeated Perkiomen School, 8-0. Jack Stone scored twice. Jake Barrett, Caleb Gerdeman, Jordan Mugisha and Josh Shepherd each had one goal and one assist.

***

Father Judge edged Lansdale Catholic, 1-0, thanks to Tim Purcell’s goal.

***

Dane Harmaty’s hat trick led Springside Chestnut Hill past Germantown Academy, 3-0. Luke Feeney notched two assists and Connor Koschineg had one. Ben Rodgers recorded his sixth shutout of the year.

***

Kyle Ketterer scored two goals in Unionville’s 3-0 win over Oxford. Thomas Smiddy added one goal.

***

Sam Tepe scored twice goals to help Upper Merion beat Upper Perkiomen, 3-0. Marcelo Pereira scored.

***

Kieran Donnelly headed in a goal in overtime as Roman Catholic edged Archbishop Wood, 1-0. Sebastian Gonzales notched the assist and Kevin Tobin had the shutout.

Girls’ Soccer

Jacqueline Levins’ goal led Villa Joseph Marie past Gwynedd Mercy, 1-0. Morgan Murphy had eight saves.

***

Haley Magilton and Alex McGonigle scored in St. Basil’s 2-1 victory over Merion Mercy.

***

Flora Hernandez scored two goals as Science Leadership Academy defeated Engineering and Science, 3-2. Rebecca Cassel-Siskind added one goal.

***

Central edged Masterman, 2-0, thanks to goals from Gianna Iorio and Fin Sterner.

***

Lisa McIntyre scored to help Springside Chestnut Hill beat Episcopal Academy, 1-0. JoJo McShane had the assist.

***

Sophia Dellavecchia and Kaelyn Wolfe scored to lead Villa Maria past Mount St. Joseph, 2-0. Kaelyn Wolfe and Bella Carlucci notched assists.

Field Hockey

Vivi Trumpbour’s hat trick led Notre Dame past Penn Charter, 5-1. Mia Leonhardt notched one goal and two assists, and Hanna Bodner scored.

***

Shannon McNally had 20 saves as Episcopal Academy blanked Springside Chestnut hill, 7-0. Macy Szukics recorded a hat trick and Kelly Smith added two goals. Jackie Miller and Ashley Sessa scored.

***

Perkiomen Valley downed Norristown, 10-0, behind Kelly Battinger’s hat trick. Danielle Hamm and Olivia Keyte each scored two goals.

***

Micheala Greczek tallied two goals and two assists to help Upper Perkiomen beat Upper Merion, 10-0. Luci Carpente, Jenna Fiorito, Ashlynn Gatto, Margo May, Jess Traynor, Takoda Wells, Tori Williams and AiYi Young added goals. Bella Carpenter and Kylene Gooch had two assists apiece.

Kelly Battinger’s hat trick led Perkiomen Valley past Norristown, 10-0, on Tuesday. (Michael S. Wirtz / Staff Photographer, File)
