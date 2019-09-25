Mike Fienmann scored two goals Tuesday to lead the Father Judge soccer team past Bonner-Prendergast, 5-0, to improve to 9-2 overall and 6-1 against Catholic League opponents.

Ryan Colfer, Kevin Comey and Tim Purcell added goals.

Drew Warren notched a hat trick as Radnor blanked Springfield (Delco), 6-0. Bobby Hydrisko, Erik Moscol and Peter Vitale scored.

Dane Harmaty and Ben Hayes scored in Springside Chestnut Hill’s 2-0 victory over Episcopal Academy. Ben Rodgers had four saves and Connor Koshineg tallied one assist.

Hatboro-Horsham edged Plymouth Whitemarsh, 2-0, thanks to goals from Matty Harmon and JD Mallinder. Scott Katherine had a shutout with six saves.

Evan Bunting scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to help Springfield (Montco) beat Upper Dublin, 4-3. Cole Hutchinson had one goal and one assist. Grant Williams scored

Gil Newton scored his 15th goal of the season to lead Roman Catholic past Lansdale Catholic, 1-0. Kevin Tobin notched his eighth shutout in net with two saves.

Girls’ Soccer

Mia Zebley’s goal late in the second half lifted Garnet Valley past Lower Merion, 2-1. Katheryn Toohey scored and Alyssa Wert had one assist.

Peyton Giove and Alex Mullen recorded two goals and one assist apiece as Interboro downed Academy Park, 7-0, to improve to 6-3 on the season. Becca Roberts had one goal and one assist. Abbie Bulovas and Morgan Mea added goals. Angelina McLaughlin notched six saves.

Clara Page scored as time expired in double overtime to help Baldwin edge Episcopal Academy, 2-1. Alex Loomis scored and Taylor Levinson had 10 saves.

Science Leadership Academy and Kensington played a doubleheader and the Rockets won both games by a combined score of 9-0. Faryn Heffner recorded two goals in the first contest and Flora Hernandez scored twice in the second game.

Abington topped Cheltenham, 8-1, behind Grace Quinn’s hat trick. Casey Touey scored two goals. Talitha Cheng, Riley Crabtree and Haley Pollock added goals.

Cheyenne McCloud, Rianne Moll and Cece Vassallo scored in Perkiomen School’s 3-0 victory over Barrack Hebrew.

Field Hockey.

Juliana Wagner’s five goals led Mount St. Joseph past St. Basil, 9-1. Katie Convey, Megan Maransky, Erin McGinley and Aisling Scibelli added goals.

Jazmeen Harper scored two goals as Strath Haven defeated Penncrest, 4-1. Maggie Kirby and Rori Caulfield scored goals. Sarah McAndrews tallied two assists.

Caelyn Henderson recorded two goals and one assist to help Academy of New Church top George School, 4-0. Becca Clark had one goal and two assists, and Katherine Hyatt notched one goal and one assist.

Taylor Boone, Bryanna Gordon and Meredith Marsteller scored in Upper Moreland’s 3-2 victory over Cheltenham