Mike Fienmann scored two goals Tuesday to lead the Father Judge soccer team past Bonner-Prendergast, 5-0, to improve to 9-2 overall and 6-1 against Catholic League opponents.
Ryan Colfer, Kevin Comey and Tim Purcell added goals.
Drew Warren notched a hat trick as Radnor blanked Springfield (Delco), 6-0. Bobby Hydrisko, Erik Moscol and Peter Vitale scored.
***
Dane Harmaty and Ben Hayes scored in Springside Chestnut Hill’s 2-0 victory over Episcopal Academy. Ben Rodgers had four saves and Connor Koshineg tallied one assist.
***
Hatboro-Horsham edged Plymouth Whitemarsh, 2-0, thanks to goals from Matty Harmon and JD Mallinder. Scott Katherine had a shutout with six saves.
***
Evan Bunting scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to help Springfield (Montco) beat Upper Dublin, 4-3. Cole Hutchinson had one goal and one assist. Grant Williams scored
***
Gil Newton scored his 15th goal of the season to lead Roman Catholic past Lansdale Catholic, 1-0. Kevin Tobin notched his eighth shutout in net with two saves.
Mia Zebley’s goal late in the second half lifted Garnet Valley past Lower Merion, 2-1. Katheryn Toohey scored and Alyssa Wert had one assist.
Peyton Giove and Alex Mullen recorded two goals and one assist apiece as Interboro downed Academy Park, 7-0, to improve to 6-3 on the season. Becca Roberts had one goal and one assist. Abbie Bulovas and Morgan Mea added goals. Angelina McLaughlin notched six saves.
***
Clara Page scored as time expired in double overtime to help Baldwin edge Episcopal Academy, 2-1. Alex Loomis scored and Taylor Levinson had 10 saves.
***
Science Leadership Academy and Kensington played a doubleheader and the Rockets won both games by a combined score of 9-0. Faryn Heffner recorded two goals in the first contest and Flora Hernandez scored twice in the second game.
***
Abington topped Cheltenham, 8-1, behind Grace Quinn’s hat trick. Casey Touey scored two goals. Talitha Cheng, Riley Crabtree and Haley Pollock added goals.
***
Cheyenne McCloud, Rianne Moll and Cece Vassallo scored in Perkiomen School’s 3-0 victory over Barrack Hebrew.
Juliana Wagner’s five goals led Mount St. Joseph past St. Basil, 9-1. Katie Convey, Megan Maransky, Erin McGinley and Aisling Scibelli added goals.
***
Jazmeen Harper scored two goals as Strath Haven defeated Penncrest, 4-1. Maggie Kirby and Rori Caulfield scored goals. Sarah McAndrews tallied two assists.
***
Caelyn Henderson recorded two goals and one assist to help Academy of New Church top George School, 4-0. Becca Clark had one goal and two assists, and Katherine Hyatt notched one goal and one assist.
***
Taylor Boone, Bryanna Gordon and Meredith Marsteller scored in Upper Moreland’s 3-2 victory over Cheltenham