Meg Mitchell scored two goals as the Notre Dame field hockey team downed Archbishop Carroll, 7-0, to improve to 3-0 on the season on Tuesday. The Irish exploded for five goals in the first half. Abby D’Anjolell, Mia Leonhardt, Bri Odgers and Viv Trumpbour each notched one goal and one assist.

***

Alexa Collins scored two goals to help Spring-Ford beat Council Rock South, 4-1. Kate Crist and Kylie Martin each scored. Alysia Collins, Abbey Boyer and Mackenna Maloney tallied assists. Ashley Della Guardia had eight saves.

***

Academy of New Church topped Conwell-Egan, 3-0, behind Caelyn Henderson’s three goals. Becca Clark scored and Laken Bau-Madsen had five saves.

***

Eva Kinnel notched two goals and one assist to lead the George School past Morrisville, 7-0. Ada Wagar scored two goals, and Anjali Amin, Izzy Robinson-Cloete and Claiore Roche scored. Leyna Kirsh had two assists and Emily Matson had one.

***

Lilly Avrigian and Kaylee Dyer scored in Penn Charter’s 2-0 victory over Friends’ Central.

***

Natalie Carter and Kayleigh Nuyianez scored as St. Basil defeated Bishop McDevitt, 2-0.

***

Ella Henry scored in overtime to help Germantown Academy beat Agnes Irwin, 2-1. Maddi Ota scored and Catherine McFadden had two assists.

Boys’ Soccer

Stefen Melekos scored two goals to lead Holy Ghost Prep past Lower Moreland, 6-0. The Firebirds scored four goals in the second half and improved their record to 4-0. Tony Colon, Anthony Fanelli, Max Giuliana and Tyler Weimert added goals. TJ Butler had six saves.

***

Idan Jaffe and Christian Vorchheimer scored in Wissahickon’s 2-1 victory over Springfield (Montco). Jack Slackman and Jack Quinn notched assists.

***

Dan O’Toole scored to help Central Bucks West edge Pennridge, 1-0. Ryan Van Pelt had five saves to record his third shutout of the season.

***

Jordan Naim and Ethan Wilner scored two goals apiece as Barrack Hebrew defeated Friends’ Central, 4-1.

***

Springside Chestnut Hill beat the Hun School, 5-3, behind two goals from Dane Harmaty. Luke Feeney, Daniel Heep and Vincent Sciarrotta scored.

***

Tony Ditri and Shawn McConnell scored in Abington’s 2-0 win over Upper Dublin.

***

Matt Armas, Brett McCartney and Luc Rising scored to help Downingtown East shut out Great Valley, 3-0.

***

Liz Deal, Molly McCarrick and Shannen Remolde scored as St. Basil beat Merion Mercy, 3-1.

***

Harriton edged Garnet Valley, 2-1, thanks to Gibreel Mami’s goal with four minutes left in the game. Mikkel Andersen scored.

***

Seleke Kabah scored six goals in School of the Future’s 7-0 victory over Science Leadership (Beeber). Joseph Cirksey scored.

Girls’ Soccer

Keri Barnett scored to lead Archbishop Carroll past Cardinal O’Hara, 1-0. Nicollette Cashin had 18 saves.

***

Strath Haven beat Lower Merion, 3-1, thanks to goals from Devon Maillet, Danielle McNeely and Gianna Zweier. The Panthers are 4-0 and have won two straight against Central League opponents.

***

Alyssa Abbott recorded 10 saves to help Washington seal a 1-0 victory on the road at Southern. Ireland Smith scored.

***

Flora Hernandez scored four goals as Science Leadership Academy topped Engineering and Science, 7-0. Faryn Heffner, Miranda Sosa and Zoe Zisser added goals.

***

Nicole Castor, Alexandre Krutsinger, Payton Lennon and Sara Matraku scored in Lower Moreland’s 4-1 victory over MaST Charter.

***

Lisa McIntyre’s two goals led Springside Chestnut Hill past Shipley, 4-1. JoJo McShane and Lauren Sullivan scored goals.

***

Emily Doran had 13 saves to help Calvary Christian top New Hope-Solebury, 1-0. Joselyn Stolz scored.

***

Agnes Irwin defeated Germantown Friends, 1-0, behind Natalie Pansini’s goal. Alyssa Hardin had one assist.

***

Karessa Dudley and Nedan Dudley scored as Kensington beat Bodine, 2-1.

***

Karin Ishikawa scored twice to help Westtown edge Baldwin, 2-1.