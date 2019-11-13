Of the 21 scholarship offers that Martin Luther King’s Tyrell Mims already has, he’d have to travel a considerable distance from his hometown.
Mims now has the option of staying home. Villanova extended an offer to the 5-foot-10 senior cornerback on Tuesday.
Mims attended a Villanova camp over the summer and a game in September, and posted a photo to his Twitter page with coach Mark Ferrante.
The senior has seen a ton of interest from the likes of Monmouth, Stony Brook, Yale, and Fordham to name a few, but also has offers from Power Five schools like Maryland, Kentucky, North Carolina, Syracuse, and Ohio State.
Keshon Griffin of St. Joseph (Hammonton) labels himself as an “ATH” in his Twitter bio, which means “athlete,” and he’s not designated as playing one position.
Griffin lists himself at 6-5, 230 pounds. He has 180 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver and has 46 tackles, including nine for losses, according to MaxPreps.
Griffin’s frame, production and versatility have netted him 14 scholarship offers.
Baylor was the first team to offer Griffin a scholarship in November 2018, and Syracuse was the most recent to extended a scholarship in September.
The junior also has fielded offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, Miami, and Tennessee, according to his Twitter page.
Imhotep Charter’s Taleeq Robbins is making a weekly appearance in the recruiting roundup.
The defensive tackle announced Monday that Tennessee offered his eighth scholarship. On Thursday, he got his seventh offer, from Vanderbilt.
The junior has heard from seven schools since Oct. 29, including Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Maryland, West Virginia, and Georgia Tech.
Robbins’ first offer came from Morgan State in May.
Emmanuel Sia was part of a wild game on Saturday when his Bishop McDevitt squad knocked off West Catholic in a 9-8 thriller in the District 12 Class 2A final.
Sia, a 5-9 receiver, is finishing up his sophomore season and has two offers -- from Morgan State in May and Pittsburgh in July.
Sia said on his Twitter page that he visited Penn State in October.
Lenape’s Owen Hartman, son of former longtime Philly sportscaster Neil Hartman, has committed to Johns Hopkins University for football, he announced on his Twitter page on Sunday.
According to Hartman’s Twitter post, Hopkins was the only school to offer a scholarship, although the senior offensive lineman visited Ivy League schools, including Penn, Yale, Princeton, Dartmouth, Harvard, Brown and Columbia.
Jahlil White, a 6-7, 180-pound guard out of Wildwood Catholic, has signed a national letter of intent to attend Temple University, Owls basketball coach Aaron McKie announced.
“He is a long, athletic guard who can play both ends of the floor,” McKie said of the Whitesboro, N.J., native, who averaged 18.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game as a junior.
White helped lead Wildwood Catholic to the Cape Atlantic League title and the South Jersey Non-Public A championship.