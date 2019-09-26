Jenna Slavin’s hat trick highlighted an offensive outburst by Franklin Towne Charter girls’ soccer as the Coyotes beat Benjamin Rush, 10-0, on Wednesday. Rian Coleman and Catherine Plant had two goals. Lauryn Bohn, Marissa Landis and Madyson Mulvihill scored once.
Freshman Demmi Fox’s two goals led the way for Lower Moreland in a 4-0 win against The Christian Academy. Phoebe Lynch and Maggie McGarry also scored as the Lions notched their eighth win and equaled their win total from last season.
Two overtimes were not enough to separate Owen J. Roberts and Perkiomen Valley as the game ended in a 1-1 tie. Olivia Thompson scored for Owen J. Roberts while Julia Quinn had Perkiomen Valley’s goal.
Lukas Berg recorded a hat trick as Franklin Learning Center rode a four-goal first half to a 5-0 victory over Furness. Shaka Htoo and Daniel Bautista also scored for the Bobcats.
Troy Watts netted three goals in Pottsgrove’s 7-0 win over Pottstown. Ethan Pace scored twice while Kevin Mendez and Jacob Vishio scored once. Fredy Rodrigues tallied Pottstown’s lone goal.
Four different goal-scorers combined to deliver Boys’ Latin a 4-1 win over High School of the Future. Kenneth Dixon, Jahiem Garrison, Raymont Jeffreys and Zamir Waight scored for the Warriors.
Holy Ghost Prep shut out Delco Chrisitan, 3-0. Max Giuliana, Stefen Melekos and Tyler Weimert found the back of the net in the win.
Karli Dougherty and Julia Kingsbury both recorded hat tricks as Archbishop Ryan shut out Bishop McDevitt, 9-0. Carleigh Connors had two goals as well. Kingsbury notched her hat trick in the first half, while Dougherty had all three in the second half.
Bridy Molyneaux scored both second-half goals for Lawrenceville School in its 2-0 win over Germantown Academy.
Logan Clouser’s hat trick lifted Hill School over Notre Dame, 5-2. The Irish outscored the Blues 3-1 in the second half.
Penn Charter scored four goals in the first half on the way to a 5-2 win over Academy of New Church.
Riley Simon scored twice to lead Pottsgrove over Pottstown, 4-0. Jayde Yorgey and Kathryn Henriksen had the other two goals in the shutout win.
Alexa Collins, Mackenna Maloney and Caroline Snyder each scored twice, as Spring-Ford shut out Norristown, 8-0. The Rams took a commanding 7-0 halftime lead. Peyton Nitto and Kate Crist both had a goal. Bajimah Curry had 17 saves for Norristown.
Bella Carpenter tallied five goals in Upper Perkiomen’s 7-0 win over Pope John Paul II. Ashlynn Gatto and Takoda Wells also scored.