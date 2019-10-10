Riley Shaak, a senior co-captain and North Carolina State recruit, recorded her 1,000th kill for the Notre Dame volleyball team on Wednesday night in a 3-0 win over Merion Mercy Academy. The Irish won 25-11, 25-14 and 25-12. Shaak finished the match with 13 kills and four aces. Grace Clark and Maddie Donaphon added 27 digs in the victory.
Episcopal Academy scored three times in the second half to secure a 4-0 win over the Hill School. Lauren Cunningham, Kendal Elison, Maya Naimoli and Devon Whitaker scored in the win.
Perkiomen School dominated Mercy Vocational, 9-0. Sasha Vassallo had two goals. Bella Baringer, Marta Bloechle, Abbey Glavin, Sophia Krouse, Cheyenne McCloud, Brittany Pilcher and Victoria Sokolova scored twice in the shutout.
Kieran Donnelly tallied one goal in the first half and another in the second half as Roman Catholic beat Episcopal Academy, 2-0. Gil Newton had an assist. Kevin Tobin needed to record just one save for the shutout.