Grace Ball scored one goal in the first half and three unanswered in the second half to lead the Wissahickon field hockey team to a 5-2 victory over Springfield Montco on Wednesday. Ella Hummel tallied the Trojans’ other score. Hannah Havrilla assisted on two goals while Kate Lovensheimer, Tess Pounds and Lauren Donofrio had the other three.
Moira Olexa’s unassisted score in overtime was the difference for Upper Moreland in a 1-0 win against Hatboro-Horsham. Isabella Guarenghi recorded five saves in the shutout win.
Priya Shah found the back of the net in overtime to lift Moorestown Friends over Academy of New Church, 2-1. Isabella Prate scored in regulation for the Foxes. Becca Clark had the second-half equalizer for Academy of New Church.
Sarah McAndrews scored twice as Strath Haven beat Interboro, 6-1. Gillian Brennan, Dana DeRosa, Sophia Green and Jazzy Harper also had goals in the win.
Archbishop Carroll unloaded on St. Hubert in an 11-0 win. Karli Dougherty had a hat trick while Grace O’Neill and Nicole Pawelec scored twice. Carly Bateman, Carleigh Connors, Megan Curry and Julia Kingsbury scored once.
Devon DiMaria scored twice to lead Abington over Upper Dublin, 4-1. Madison Jenkins and Ysabel Lowery scored in the win. Jenn McCarry tallied the Cardinals’ lone score.
Collin Deckert scored with 5:24 left in the second half to lift Pottsgrove over Dock Mennonite, 1-0. Ethan Pace assisted on the game-winner.
Germantown Friends rode a three-goal first half to a 4-0 shutout win over Friends’ Central. Nolan Grady, James Hobbs-Pifer, Isaac Okewole and Willy Prevedi scored. Grady, Hobbs-Pifer, Coby Keran and Max Orenstein had assists.
Sevi Horton and Oliver Juste scored to lead Westtown over Moorestown Friends, 2-0.
Adrian Shumov notched two goals to lead Central over Furness, 4-0. Julian Pittoulis and Luca Abuelhaje also scored for the Lancers.
Max Lubras and Chad McNally scored as Plymouth Whitemarsh edged out Springfield Montco, 2-1. Matt Leibreid got Springfield on the board.
Luke Parlee and David roy scored as Central Bucks West took down Souderton, 2-0. Sam Hauser had an assist. Ryan Van Pelt recorded three saves and earned his seventh shutout of the season.
Eight goal-scorers combined as Baldwin dismantled Bonner-Prendergast, 9-1. Brianna Wright scored twice. Sammy Baron, Vivienne Evans, Alex Loomis, Ryan Murphy, Clara Page, Violet Paiva and Leah White scored once.
Olivia Brey scored twice as Westtown powered past Moorestown Friends, 5-1. Bridget Fitzpatrick, Emily Coe and Allie Lewis also scored in the win.
Grace Quinn and Casey Touey scored twice to lead Abington over Upper Moreland, 6-2. Maura Day and Lily Gray also scored for the Ghosts. Olivia Oliphant recorded eight saves in the win.
Alexa Murphy recorded a hat trick to lead MaST Charter over Delco Chrisitan, 5-2. Sophie Zanetich and Shealynn Haubrick also scored in the win. Haubrick also recorded two assists while Zanetich and Valeria Escobar had one.