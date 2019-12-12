Mike Scheller’s game-winning three with 2 seconds remaining in the game sealed a 33-30 win for the William Tennent boys’ basketball team over Lower Moreland on Wednesday. Derek Cosenza tallied a double-double, scoring 15 points to go along with 10 rebounds for the Panthers, who trailed 23-17 to begin the fourth quarter.
Jahiem Aiken and Safee Palimore-Shepard dropped 13 points apiece to lead Cristo Rey to a 64-59 comeback win over Friends Select. The Blue Pride trailed 52-41 going into the fourth quarter. Quaye Agoyo scored a game-high 17 points for the Falcons, while Dean Wang added 16.
Tishyan Bailey and Amir Brown combined for 39 points as Dobbins beat Maritime Academy, 62-54. Bailey grabbed 11 rebounds and had 5 blocks in the win, while Devon Stanley netted 19 for Maritime Academy.
The Hill School beat Haverford School, 56-45. Zach Lezanic scored 8 of his 10 points in the fourth quarter to help the Blues seal the win, as Daniel Nixon had a game-high 21 points.
Roxborough beat Motivation, 63-53, as Malik Gibson and Malik Nelson combined for 32 points for the Indians. Jamir Woolford netted a game-high 25 points for Motivation.
Troy McGregor scored 21 points while Javon Brewster had 15 for Solebury School in its 72-40 win over Pine Forge. Brewster also had 6 rebounds and 5 assists.
Ten players scored for Central Bucks South in its 57-33 win over Truman. Alex Dietz had a game-high 19 points for the Titans, who held all Tigers’ scorers to single digits.
Paige Mott scored 10 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and picked up four steals as Abington Friends took down Baldwin, 50-27. Zaniyyah Ross-Barnes had a team-high 15 points. Ty'Lah Washington scored 13 points and added five assists and six steals.
Ayanna Brown dropped 27 points to get the win herself as Kensington beat Science Leadership, 35-24.
Aleah Snead scored 27 points and Kelsey Bess added 18 to lead Penn Charter past Friends' Central, 72-59. Carmen Williams scored 11 in the win. Madison Smith tallied 22 points in the loss.
Amirih Ali had 14 points, five steals and 8 assists in Parkway Northwest's 57-24 win against Franklin Learning Center. Taliyah Carter added 13 points and seven blocks in the win. Keyanna Jones also scored 14 points.
Naja Lumsden scored 25 points to lead Audenried over Freire Charter, 58-37. Janel Ransom had 10 points and Destiny Epps added 9.
Jaidah Peterson-Miller had a team-high 18 points in Lincoln's 47-31 win over Washington. Briana Henderson also got into double figures with 10 points. Ireland Smith dropped 22 points in the loss.
Alexis Lin dropped 20 points as Central beat Palumbo, 57-41. Charlotte Carlies added 10 points in the win while Bene Butler and Sara Hogan had 9.
Twelve different players scored for Barrack Hebrew in a 44-8 win over AIM Academy. The Cougars posted a shutout at halftime.