Flora Hernandez scored five goals to help the Science Leadership Academy girls’ soccer team top Freire Charter, 7-0, on Wednesday. Clare Halvorsen and Zoe Zisser scored.
***
Rosin Keenan scored two goals in Masterman’s 3-0 victory over Girls High.
***
Ireland Smith scored four goals as Washington downed Lincoln, 8-3. Alexis Abbott notched a hat trick and Alyssa Abbott scored.
Kareem Sharaf scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lead Central past Franklin Towne Charter, 2-1.
***
PJ Millard scored two goals as Conwell-Egan defeated Washington, 3-2. Josh Rifkin scored, and Luke Jackson and Brian Farrell had assists.
Ava Borkowski’s five goals led Plymouth Whitemarsh past Upper Moreland, 8-0. Kaleigh Missimer added two goals and Autumn Luptak scored.
***
Grace Ball recorded a hat trick and one assist as Wissahickon blanked Upper Dublin, 4-0. Hannah Havrilla tallied one goal and one assist. Lauren Donofrio had one assist.
***
Danielle Hamm notched one goal and one assist in Perkiomen Valley’s 4-1 victory Neshaminy. Teresa Bartkowski, Bella Ricci and Katie Wuerstle added goals. Saige Shine and Ari Martina had assists.
***
Notre Dame defeated Merion Mercy, 3-1, behind Vivi Trumpbour’s two goals. Mia Leonhardt had one goal and one assist. Meg Mitchell and Emily Graff each recorded assists.