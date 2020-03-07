As impressive as the Burrs were in the first quarter, they stepped it up even more in the second quarter. Montgomery-Wilson rained 4 three pointers on Susquenita in the period. She opened the quarter with a pair from the right side to give West a 30-6 lead, added another from the left side with 3 minutes, 38 seconds left in the quarter, then added an NBA-range trey from the right side to boost the Burrs to a 51-10 advantage with 2:40 remaining until halftime.