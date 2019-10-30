Olivia Bley and Allie Lewis scored to lead the Westtown girls’ soccer team past Shipley, 2-0, to win its third straight Friends School League championship on Tuesday.
The Moose are 27-0-0 against conference opponents since they fell to the Gators in the title in 2016. In that stretch, Westtown has a 51-2 goal advantage over those same schools.
“It’s pretty incredible to have a group of players past and present that have contributed to this legacy,” said Paul Lehmann, who’s the co-director of athletics and assistant coach of the team. “To see this family be created, support each other, and have this kind of success, it’s awesome.”
Next year, the junior’s on this team have a chance to finish high school without a single loss against Friends School League opponents, but Lehmann said they’re focusing solely on the state tournament next week.
“It’s going to be a tough road ahead,” he said.
***
Julia Carter, Rian Coleman and Jenna Slavin scored to help Franklin Towne Charter down Central, 3-0, in the Public League finals.
***
Riane Moll recorded a hat trick as Perkiomen School defeated New Foundations Charter, 4-0, in the Penn-Jersey League title game. Cece Vassallo had one goal and Abbey Glavin tallied nine saves, including a penalty kick in the second half.
Corey Brunner scored in Malvern Prep’s 1-0 victory over Episcopal Academy. Ryan McNeil had five saves.
Ciara Margetich scored two goals as Downingtown West topped Perkiomen Valley, 4-2, in the semifinals of the District 1 Class 3A playoffs. Tatum Johnson and Ciana Riccardo added goals. Ashley Plzak had one assist. The Whippets will play Plymouth Whitemarsh in the championship on Saturday.
Ava Borkowski’s goal helped the Colonials beat Owen J. Roberts, 1-0, to advance in the playoffs. Sarah Trask had nine saves. Plymouth Whitemarsh is 20-1 overall on the year.
Megan Maransky’s overtime goal led Mount St. Joseph past Wissahickon, 1-0, in the District 1 Class 2A playbacks.
***
Episcopal Academy defeated Penn Charter, 4-0, thanks to goals from Kathleen Anderson, Mia Garber, Melanie Lim and Ashley Sessa.