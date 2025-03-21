Perkiomen Valley girls’ basketball has ‘something to prove’ in the PIAA 6A semifinals

As Perkiomen Valley girls’ basketball prepares for its state semifinal game, senior Grace Galbavy believes it’s a privilege to feel the pressure of getting to this point.

“It’s a great opportunity and I think we’re all super pumped to be able to get to play another game together,” she said.

The Vikings, no stranger to the state playoffs, are preparing to face Archbishop Carroll in the PIAA Class 6A semifinals on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Plymouth Whitemarsh. And with a strong senior class leading the way, coach John Russo said his team is “ready for the challenges.”

“We’re not here without [the seniors], that’s for sure,” Russo said. “They are the reason we’re here, their ability, and their ability to share the basketball and play together and just the drive to win these tough games.”

Six of the Vikings’ seniors have been playing together for four years, while Galbavy transferred in her sophomore year. But their time together extends back to youth travel and rec ball.

“We’ve all created such a great bond,” said Bella Bacani, a captain. “We’re basically like sisters. I think that really motivated us to stick together and keep playing together.”

Fellow captain Lena Stein said playing with a group that’s “like your family” has grown her love for basketball into love for her teammates. And they share a common goal of winning a state championship.

“We’ve had the ability to develop chemistry as a team over four seasons. They’re obviously all bigger, stronger, faster, better [at] basketball than they were when they were freshmen,” Russo said. “They all just just put so much time and effort into it. They’re just really hungry for these next couple games.”

Perkiomen Valley’s season will be coming to a close soon and some seniors will be moving onto the college level. Stein believes they’re leaving the program in good hands.

» READ MORE: Girls’ basketball: Sizing up the eight area teams in the PIAA state semifinals

“We’ve created just a good vibe to our team that everyone is always on the same energy level,” Stein said. “I think that underclassmen see that and know next year they have to bring that same kind of energy.”

Senior Quinn Boettinger, who is committed to the Naval Academy, believes the program has raised their level of play to extend their careers beyond high school.

“We all come from a very strong high school, and that’s something that not a lot of college basketball players come from,” said Boettinger. “Majority of them were the superstars, scored all their points, were the key focus of the whole program. But I think just being able to have the experience of playing with a team where I have six or seven people surrounding me and being there elevates my game and will translate easier into the college game, because I just have the ability to play with a whole team.”

Along with Boettinger, Bacani is heading to Jefferson, while Galbavy made her pledge to Wake Forrest. Stein will be playing at West Chester.

Boettinger said the Vikings off court connection this season is stronger compared to previous seasons.

And after falling to Cardinal O’Hara in the quarterfinals of states last season, Friday’s game is about revenge.

“We got something to prove,” Stein said. “Everyone knows that.”