Perkiomen School boys capture Pa. Independent Schools crown

Junior Gabe Tanner was sidelined with a back injury through Perkiomen School’s first three games of the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association Tournament.

While the Panthers managed well without him, they were happy to have him back for Sunday’s championship game against Phelps School at St. Joseph’s Hagan Arena.

Though he started the game on the bench, Tanner dribbled out the final seconds of a 77-67 PAISAA championship win over Phelps.

Tanner led his team with 19 points to give the Panthers’ their second title in a row and second overall in school history.

“I knew I was going to be ready for this game,” Tanner said.

“Coming back for two years in a row, I was definitely more comfortable this year,” he added. “Being here for the second time, I was acclimated and the pressure didn’t really get to me and I just played my game.”

Perkiomen senior Alex Zakheim followed Tanner with 18 points. Junior Onyx Nnani had 19 points and 13 rebounds for Phelps. Zakheim helped Perkiomen to a 33-21 lead with a little more than two minutes left in the first half after his third three-pointer of the second quarter. After eight unanswered points from Phelps, Zakheim beat the first-half buzzer to give his team a 35-29 at the break. He had 11 points in the second quarter alone.

Tanner was the Panthers’ backcourt spark in the third. He had 10 points in the period and added an assist to senior forward Alfredo Addesa to put Perkiomen up by 12 late in the quarter before the Panthers went into the fourth with a 58-48 lead. Phelps trimmed the lead to four on a dunk by Jordan Rogers midway through the fourth. However, that’s as close as it would get as Tanner quickly responded with a triple at the other end.

Senior Macon Emory, a Delaware recruit who finished with 13 points, and Tanner were the two main pieces back from last season’s Perkiomen championship team. Tanner had 19 points in last year’s title-game win over George School, which also was played at Hagan Arena.

Tanner received a scholarship offer from St. Joe’s in July and took a visit to campus this winter to watch a Hawks game. On Sunday, he had another day to remember at Hagan Arena.

“Back-to-back years playing good here, it’s definitely given me some ideas,” he said.