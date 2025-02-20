Roman Catholic is back in the Catholic League final. Tyler Sutton is a big reason why.

In case onlookers doubted the hype surrounding Tyler Sutton, the ultra-skilled Roman Catholic sophomore point guard likely converted a few believers just before halftime in Wednesday night’s Catholic League semifinal at the Palestra.

During a play reminiscent of the many that afforded Allen Iverson freedom to filet defenses, Sutton zoomed across the top of the key above the three-point line with a Devon Prep defender in tow.

After catching a pass, Sutton deftly doubled back with a left-to-right crossover, returning whence he came. A pirouette puzzled another defender before Sutton maneuvered up, over, and around two more, and finally scooped a layup that lingered upon the rim before falling through just ahead of the buzzer.

It was art.

In total, Sutton successfully navigated all five Devon Prep defenders, leaving mouths agape and palms atop heads within the Tide’s student section.

It also was his first made field goal.

As special as it is to possess the requisite dexterity to flummox five defenders en route to a bucket, it might be more impressive to have the discipline not to.

By that point in the game, Sutton, who finished with seven points, mostly menaced on the defensive end.

“He said to us, ‘Guys, they’re taking me away, denying me the ball. I’ll get all you guys shots,’” Roman coach Chris McNesby said of Sutton. “That was awesome. He took it upon himself.”

Sutton’s teammates certainly noticed and seemed to appreciate their teammate’s sacrifice.

“I really love it because it completes the team,” said senior forward Shareef Jackson, who led Roman with 19 points and 12 rebounds. “I feel like this year, all the new guys we got are absolutely skilled. Tyler, especially. He’s one of the best players on the team. … But it’s more that offense doesn’t win games. It’s defensive plays, right? And it takes that one player to play really good D … and then everyone else will follow.”

The two-time defending champion Cahillites won, 66-42, and likely will need another stellar defensive effort in Sunday’s finale if they want to slow Father Judge, which beat St. Joseph’s Prep, 89-61.

Tatum takes in local talent

Imagine that you’re in your 20s, and you’re in Philadelphia for the night.

You have to work the next day, but your schedule is light that night. Your pockets: flush with cash; we’re talking super flush.

How would you spend your time?

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, 26, apparently wanted to see the Catholic League semifinals Wednesday night at the Palestra.

Perhaps the NBA champion who signed a five-year, $315 million supermax extension in July, simply desired Philly’s famous hospitality ahead of battling the 76ers.

If so, the Roman Catholic student section obliged, lustily. Tatum strolled across the court at halftime as the Cahillites took on Devon Prep.

The chant that broke out isn’t fit for print, but just think about how Knicks fans often colorfully serenade Joel Embiid.

It’s more likely, though, that Tatum just wanted to watch the game he loves played in a place renowned by fellow hoop heads around the world.

The Celtics, via email, cited a previous commitment when asked if Tatum would be available to media after Thursday’s shootaround ahead of the team’s 7 p.m. tip against the 76ers, his reasons for attending are unclear.

One thing is clear, though. The Palestra remains among the city’s most brilliant jewels. You might also argue that the PCL remains among the nation’s most well-respected high school basketball leagues.

Jackson five?

Before his Hall of Fame career at Temple, Marc Jackson, who also played seven seasons in the NBA, won two PCL titles at Roman Catholic in 1992 and 1993, when he played with McNesby, the team’s current coach.

Jackson’s sons, Shareef and Sammy, have an opportunity to do what dad never did: Win three in a row. And if they can complete the feat, it seems they will gladly let him know.

“He’s always talking about his PCL [championships] and his experience here,” Sammy Jackson said. “He’s played with Coach Chris, and his experiences playing here at the Palestra. And it would be great to one-up him.”

Shareef, a Lafayette commit, led Roman with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Sammy added 17 and an electrifying dunk atop a defender in the final frame.