Mascot Bracket update: A new leader emerges; Gritty, the Phanatic, and other pro mascots share their picks

There are just a few days left to vote in The Inquirer’s Mascot Bracket, our quest to find the best amateur mascot in the Philadelphia area. The winning mascot earns a $1,000 donation for its school’s athletic department, so make sure to cast your vote.

The Temple Owls are leading in the most recent update, taking the top spot away from the St. Joe’s Hawk, who led at the last update. The Central Lancers are currently in third place, and the Abington Friends Kangaroos in fourth, so if you want to try to push a different mascot over the top, this is your last chance! Voting ends April 5 at 4 p.m.

The Mascot Bracket wouldn’t have been complete without some help from Philly’s pro mascots, who shared which amateur counterpart they believed should win the whole thing this year. Spoiler — not one picked Temple, the current leader.

Both Gritty and Franklin chose the Abington Friends Kangaroos as their bracket winner.

Advertisement

“If you’ve ever encountered a kangaroo on a walkabout in the outback, you know this is the only choice,” the Flyers furry orange mascot told The Inquirer.

“Have you seen what kangaroos do with those hind legs? Yup, that’s my pick!” the Sixers mascot said.

SWOOP is backing his fellow bird, the St. Joe’s Hawk: “When we say Go Birds, we mean it!” (Don’t tell the Temple Owl.)

The Phanatic picked the Nazareth Academy Pandas, who sit just outside the top 5, since they “have the cuddle factor and that’s what put them over the top for me.”

Phang, the Union’s mascot, was sad not to see any reptile options on the bracket, but after deliberating on Abington Friends, he ultimate chose the Penn Quakers. “Strong chin, cool hat, and oatmeal for days. Nuff said.”

If you want to give some love to any of your favorite mascot’s choices, or to your school, or to a random mascot you just learned about now, here’s where to find the bracket. Vote now!