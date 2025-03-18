PIAA boys’ basketball semifinals: A look at the local matchups

Eight boys’ basketball teams from the Philadelphia area are just one win away from making a trip to the Giant Center in Hershey for a chance to earn PIAA championships.

The state finals are slated for March 27-29. The semifinals will take place at neutral sites this Friday and Saturday. Some teams will travel to Allentown and Chambersburg while others will play closer to home.

Here’s what to know about the local matchups in the boys’ semifinals.

Class 1A

Sankofa Freedom Academy vs. Lancaster Country Day

Sankofa Freedom’s postseason run, which includes a four-game winning streak, has led it to a state semifinal appearance for the first time since 2019, the last time it won a PIAA Class 1A championship.

The Warriors will face Lancaster Country Day at Plymouth Whitemarsh on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Sankofa knocked off Bethlehem Christian, the District 11 champion, and Chester Charter, District 1 champ, to earn its spot in the semifinals.

Sankofa is led by junior Nafis Dubose, who is averaging 16.2 points a game, and senior Asim Hardy, the team’s leader in assists.

Class 3A

West Catholic vs. Holy Cross

West Catholic is one win away from making its second PIAA championship appearance in school history. The Burrs will take on Holy Cross of Dunmore, Lackawanna County, in the Class 3A semifinal on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Parkland High School.

After finishing 7-6 in the Catholic League regular season, the Burrs return to the semifinals for the first time since 2023, the year Temple’s Zion Stanford and Merrimack’s Adam “Budd” Clark led the program to its first state title.

» READ MORE: Meet Roman Catholic’s most dedicated basketball fans, ‘fine gentlemen’ who follow them near and far

Class 4A

Devon Prep vs. Valley View

Devon Prep, the defending PIAA Class 4A champion, is heading back to the state semifinals on Friday at 7:30 p.m. to face Valley View at Parkland High School.

The Tide have been on a roll this season, making a Catholic League semifinal appearance. Last year, they earned their second state title in three years with a victory over Franklin Area.

They have a veteran starting lineup that features five seniors; Reece Craft, Mason Thear, Zane Conlon, Calvin Smith, and Shane Doyle.

Class 5A

Upper Moreland vs. Neumann Goretti

Upper Moreland and Neumann Goretti will meet in the Class 5A semifinals on Friday (7 p.m.) at Pottstown High.

The Golden Bears, who compete in the Suburban One League, knocked off PCL foe Bonner-Prendergast in the quarterfinals, 46-45. The program has never won a state crown.

The Saints are coming off a thrilling 76-69 overtime win against Penncrest in the quarterfinals. Junior guard DeShawn Yates scored 34 points, the most by a Neumann Goretti player in state playoff history.

Class 6A

Father Judge vs. Imhotep

The PCL champ will have another chance to face the Public League champ in the Class 6A semifinals.

Father Judge and Imhotep Charter will meet in a rematch Saturday (1 p.m.) at Norristown High. The two teams first meet in the District 12 championship, as the Panthers topped the Crusaders, 58-54.

Imhotep holds 10 state crowns, while this year marks the first time in school history that Judge has made a state playoff appearance.

» READ MORE: Imhotep knocks off Father Judge in dramatic District 12 boys’ basketball championship

Roman Catholic vs. Upper St. Clair

Roman Catholic, a four-time state titleholder, takes on Upper St. Clair in the Class 6A semifinals on Saturday (2:30 p.m.) at Chambersburg High School.

The Cahillites dominated last year’s defending state champion Central York, 96-46, in the quarterfinals to earn their trip back to the semifinals. They are led by sophomore Tyler Sutton, seniors Shareef Jackson and Sebastian Edwards, and junior Sammy Jackson.

If the Cahillites prevail, they’ll face the winner of the Judge-Imhotep game.