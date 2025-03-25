PIAA boys’ basketball state finals: Father Judge, Roman Catholic among 6 area teams in action

Six local teams are heading to the Giant Center in Hershey for the PIAA boys’ basketball state championships from Thursday through Saturday.

The Philadelphia area will be represented in five of the six classifications. Here’s what to know about each matchup.

Class 1A

Sankofa Freedom Academy (19-11) will face the Neighborhood Academy (29-1) of Pittsburgh on Thursday at 2 p.m.

The Warriors, who are coached by City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, won their first state championship in 2019 when they beat Vincentian Academy, 83-61.

This year’s group is led by junior Nafis Dubose, who’s averaging 16 points per game, and senior Asim Hardy, the team’s leader in assists (164) and steals (60) this season.

Sankofa knocked off Lancaster Country Day School in the semifinals. Senior Kaden Stewart carried the team with 11 points, while sophomore Terrance Fortson had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Class 3A

The West Catholic Burrs are headed back to the state final after sophomore guard Jayvon Byrd made a three-pointer at the buzzer to beat Holy Cross, 58-57, in the semifinals. They’ll meet South Allegheny (23-3) of McKeesport on Saturday at 2 p.m.

West Catholic (14-13) won its first state championship in 2023. This year’s squad has seen large contributions from younger players like Byrd and sophomore Eric Scott. The two had 11 points apiece in the semifinal win.

Class 4A

Devon Prep (21-4) is looking to earn its third state title in four seasons when it meets Berks Catholic (24-4) on Thursday at 8 p.m.

The Tide, who made a Catholic League semifinal appearance this season, have a strong senior core that includes Zane Conlon, who’s averaging 16.2 points and 9.1 rebounds, Reece Craft, a Swarthmore pledge, and Shane Doyle.

Last year, Devon Prep beat Franklin Area of Venango County, 60-56, in the state championship.

In the Tide’s 64-44 win over Valley View of Lackawanna County in the semifinal, Conlon finished with 27 points and Craft added 24. Berks Catholic will be making its first trip to the state final.

Class 5A

Neumann Goretti (18-11) will take on Hershey (23-2) on Friday at 8 p.m.

The nine-time state champs knocked off Upper Moreland, 79-53, in the semifinals. Junior Stephon Ashley, who’s averaging 17.5 points per game, scored a game-high 27 points, while junior Alassan N’Diaye added 17 points in the victory.

Hershey will make its first state final appearance.

Class 6A

Father Judge and Roman Catholic will meet in a rematch of the Catholic League final on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Judge (23-7) lost to Public League champ Imhotep Charter in the District 12 championship, but the Crusaders beat the Panthers, 69-58, in the state semifinals. Junior Derrick Morton-Rivera led Judge with 20 points. Sophomore Naz Tyler added 14 points, while senior Kevair Kennedy had 13.

Roman (25-5) topped Upper St. Clair of Allegheny County, 59-46, in the semifinals. Senior Shareef Jackson, who’s committed to Lafayette, scored a game-high 19 points. Senior Sebastian Edwards added 11.

The Crusaders beat the Cahillites, 41-34, for the Catholic League championship. It marked the school’s first title since 1989. However, it didn’t come easy as Roman jumped out to a 10-0 lead. Judge did not get on the board until the final minute in the first quarter.