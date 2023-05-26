Haverford High’s Olivia Cieslak wins the 1,600-meter run at the PIAA championships

Haverford High’s Olivia Cieslak captured the girls’ 1,600-meter title in Class 3A on Friday at the PIAA track and field championships.

Cieslak, a sophomore, won the state title in 4 minutes, 49.01 seconds at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.

The track finals for boys and girls in Classes 2A and 3A will be on Saturday, with the exception of the 1,600, which was run on Friday. Half of the field events were contested on Friday, with the other half on Saturday.

Live television coverage of the track finals will continue Saturday starting at 8:55 a.m. on PCN.