John Davis, former Prep Charter football standout, holds a food drive in honor of his late brother

Former Prep Charter High School and Delaware Valley University football standout John Davis was sound asleep when his phone rang the night his oldest brother was killed nearly two years ago.

“The hardest phone call I’ve ever had to endure,” said Davis, 25. “I was stuck. My girlfriend asked me what was wrong, and I couldn’t even utter a word.”

Frank Mendin, 32, was killed in Southwest Philly while trying to break up a fight, Davis said in a recent phone interview.

“A lot of people who grew up where I’m from in Southwest, we have a type of PTSD,” Davis said, who now lives in King of Prussia. “From that day forward, when the phone rings at night, I automatically think it’s something bad.”

On Sunday, Davis will hold a food drive in his late brother’s honor and hopes to bring some good to their hometown.

“We decided to come back to the same neighborhood that took our brother’s life and spread love each year on his birthday,” Davis said of the event, which is in its second year. “We’re just trying to spread love and positivity to show people that it can be done.”

Davis’s father, John Sr., died because of complications with sarcoidosis when Davis was just 4, so his three older brothers had always been father figures to him.

In high school, Davis excelled on the football field and in the classroom at Prep Charter, from where he graduated in 2016.

He had committed to Division I St. Francis, but ended up at Division II Seton Hill, about 30 miles outside of Pittsburgh.

Davis said he didn’t enjoy the experience and thought he was finished with football until Mendin and his other brothers encouraged him to consider Division III DelVal.

“I was a stupid kid who thought Division III was just an afterthought,” Davis said. “It was definitely one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

He graduated in 2021 with a degree in communications and now teaches middle schoolers in Ft. Washington. Last week, he welcomed a daughter, Khye, to the world.

Guidance from his brother coupled with leadership from DelVal coach Duke Greco, Davis said, “saved my life, because I was done with football.”

Perhaps that is why Davis has been so passionate about improving the lives of others.

Two years ago he volunteered at a food drive held by a friend. The experience made him want to bring the same energy to Southwest Philly.

Sunday’s event will begin at 11 a.m. and take place at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and 71st street.

Davis said his brothers, John Jr., 32, and John, 23, his mother, Cecelia, and friends of Mendin funded the event, Hot food and canned goods will be distributed to those in need for as long as supplies last.

“He was a really kind person,” Davis said of Mendin. “He loved sports. He loved his family. He was just one of those guys who was loved by the neighborhood; a selfless guy.”

Davis said he plans to hold the food drive every year.

“I never thought something like this could fill me up with joy,” Davis said. “It’s crazy when you do things for other people, and their joy makes you happy.”