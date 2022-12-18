After an official visit to Nebraska this weekend, Imhotep star safety Rahmir Stewart plans to join the Cornhuskers’ program under former Temple and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

Stewart, a three-star recruit and No. 14 ranked player in Pennsylvania (per 247Sports composite rankings), announced his verbal pledge via social media on Saturday night, four days before he can sign his National Letter of Intent.

The Panthers safety originally planned on making a verbal decision prior to his senior season, with his options narrowed down to six schools: Oregon, Texas A&M, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Penn State.

In the end, it seems Rhule’s connection to the Philadelphia area has paid off, who accepted the Nebraska job on Nov. 26. The potential signing is also historic , with Stewart set to be the first Husker signee from Pennsylvania since 1999.

The Cornhuskers have offered scholarships to a few other Philadelphia players, including former Northeast High and Texas A&M freshman Elijah Jeudy, who entered the transfer portal late last month, Northeast junior standout Khamir Prescott, Imhotep four-star defensive back Kenneth Woseley II, and Texas A&M verbal pledge Naquil Betrand.

The pipeline from Philadelphia to Lincoln, Nebraska may continue to grow with Rhule at the helm, and former Imhotep defensive coordinator Omar Hale — with Imhotep from 2011-14 — on the staff as well.