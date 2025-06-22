Roman Catholic wins at Philly Live hoops showcase with its likely new coach in charge

It could have been a rocky outing for Roman Catholic in the Philly Live boys’ basketball showcase with its young roster, multiple transfers, and no official head coach. The Cahillites still pulled out a 57-56 win over St. Joseph Academy of Hammonton, N.J., in double overtime at Thomas Jefferson University. Sophomore Dwayne Ruffin Jr. hit the game-winning layup.

Roman seniors Sammy Jackson and RJ Smith will soon be reunited on the basketball court after playing together in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. Smith, who has committed to La Salle, is in the process of transferring to Roman from Imhotep Charter. He was on the bench this weekend.

“The transfer was a family decision,” Smith said. “It felt like a better situation for me. I’m excited, I love the school that I’m going to, I love my team here.”

Jackson plans to announce his college commitment on Wednesday. He and Smith, who have known each other since middle school, are expected to become a leading duo for Roman.

“It’s good that we’re reunited,” Jackson said. “I look forward to having him on the court.”

Earlier this month, Roman announced that head coach Chris McNesby was stepping down from the program. This weekend, Roman Catholic alumnus Brad Wanamaker a former star at Pittsburgh who played for five NBA teams, was in charge. His position as Cahillites head coach hasn’t been finalized, but he’s hoping it will be soon.

“It’s still in the process,” Wanamaker said. “Hopefully it gets done. I want to be their coach.”

He said that the team is getting familiar with how to play together, building it “step by step,” and that Smith is already making an impact.

“RJ hasn’t played a game this weekend, but his voice has been heard the whole time,” Wanamaker said. “He’s in every huddle, he’s in every timeout, throughout the game he’s calling players over, talking to them.”

Jackson displayed some of the skills that make him a four-star recruit.

“What separates Sammy is he’s so unselfish,” Wanamaker said. “He reads the game the right way. He knows when to shoot, when not to shoot. It keeps his teammates involved.”

Jackson was facilitating the entire game, calling plays for his teammates when he had multiple defenders on him. He used his height — 6-foot-7 — on both ends of the court, pushing contested layups and knocking down three-pointers.

“We’re all best friends off the court and we always hang out,” Jackson said about the team’s chemistry. “So on the court, they know they can trust me, I know I can trust them. If I’m in trouble, I can always throw it to them and if they’re in trouble they can always come to me.”

Jackson has narrowed down his college decision to Indiana, Texas, Virginia Commonwealth, and St. Joseph’s. He secured official visits to all four and will visit Texas on Monday ahead of his announcement.

“I just want whatever school has the best vision for me and how they want to develop me,” Jackson said. “I’m not going to a school to transfer out after a year. I’m here to stay, no matter where I go, I’m here. I’m going to a school that sees me as a big guard, as a playmaker who can create for other guys on the team.”