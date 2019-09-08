Donovan Leary put on a show through the air, throwing for six touchdowns on 18-of-29 passing and 302 yards in just the first half of Timber Creek’s 58-7 dominating win over Warren County (Va.). The Chargers took a 30-0 lead after the first quarter and extended their lead to 51-7 going into halftime. Timber Creek outgained Warren County by 189 yards in the first quarter alone, putting up 183 yards of offense compared to minus-6 from Warren County. Warren County scored its only points with a Logan DeHaven 80-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Post. Zach Coluccio went a perfect 7-for-7 on extra point attempts.