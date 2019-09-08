Josiah Bello’s interception return for a touchdown with 45 seconds remaining in the game capped a 30-point comeback victory for the Holy Cross football team, defeating Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 30-21, on Saturday.
Bello read Raiders’ quarterback Hayden Widder’s intended quick-out route toward the right sideline perfectly, picking it off for the 10-yard score to make it a 28-21 game. Nasir Abney punched in the ensuing two-point conversion to extend the lead to nine as the final quarter came to a close.
Holy Cross fell behind, 21-0, before quarterback Chase Young found Bello for a 21-yard touchdown pass, and an Abney two-point conversion run cut the lead to 13 with 4 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Young then found Bello for a 14-yard touchdown to make it 21-14. Abney scored from a yard out with 6:04 left in the game and, after a successful two-point conversion, Holy Cross had a 22-21 lead.
***
Donovan Leary put on a show through the air, throwing for six touchdowns on 18-of-29 passing and 302 yards in just the first half of Timber Creek’s 58-7 dominating win over Warren County (Va.). The Chargers took a 30-0 lead after the first quarter and extended their lead to 51-7 going into halftime. Timber Creek outgained Warren County by 189 yards in the first quarter alone, putting up 183 yards of offense compared to minus-6 from Warren County. Warren County scored its only points with a Logan DeHaven 80-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Post. Zach Coluccio went a perfect 7-for-7 on extra point attempts.
***
Burlington City shut out Haddon Heights, 20-0. DJ Woodbury had a receiving and rushing touchdown for the Blue Devils. Jakier Royster scored a two-yard rushing touchdown to finish the scoring in the fourth quarter as David Martinez had the ensuing extra point attempt blocked.
Six players scored for Haddonfield in its 6-1 win over Haddon Heights. The Bulldogs outscored the Garnets, 4-0, in the second half.
***
Shawnee beat Cherry Hill East, 3-0, after both teams were held scoreless in the first half. Lexy Endres, Alex Kornafel and Madison McCready scored a goal apiece.
***
Kelli McGoarty’s two goals powered Eastern past Washington Township, 3-1. Emily Eustace scored the other goal for the Vikings.
***
Jayme Livingstone and Olivia Falicki scored two goals in Palmyra’s 6-1 win over Gloucester. The Panthers took a commanding 6-0 lead at halftime.
***
Kali Roskos’ last-minute goal gave Delran a 2-1 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South. Natalie Klodnicki had a goal as well for the Bears.
***
Northern Burlington beat Highland, 3-2, in overtime. Emmy Brutnell had two goals for the Greyhounds.
***
Meghan Guarente’s two goals led GCIT over Schalick, 3-2. Sierra String had a goal for the Cheetahs. Abigail Chomo scored for the Cougars.
***
Cherokee held on to beat Lenape, 3-2, after going up 2-0 at halftime.
Aidan Giquinto’s game-winning goal in the last minute of double overtime sent Shawnee home with a 2-1 win over Cherry Hill East. Both teams scored their lone goals in regulation in the second half.
***
Rancocas Valley shut out Delsea, 4-0. The Red Devils led, 3-0, at halftime as Jamie King notched two goals, and Jaliyl Melvin and Rony Rivera had one each.
***
Xavier Hamilton had two goals as GCIT beat BCIT-Westampton Tech, 8-0. The Cheetahs scored six goals in the second half to pull away.
***
Northern Burlington beat Lawrence, 2-1. Joe Feig and Austin Lovenduski registered goals for the Greyhounds.
***
Geno Mariano, Tommy Mollis and Finn Morgan had a goal each to lead Haddonfield over Hun School, 3-1. Levin Williams had a goal for the Raiders.
***
Palmyra beat Gloucester Catholic, 4-0, scoring two goals in each half.
***
Washington Township fell to Christian Brothers, 2-0. Shane Borenius and Luke Pascarella scored a goal each.
Isabella Coluzzi and Alex Kulinski netted two goals apiece in Cherokee’s 6-2 win over Rancocas Valley. The Chiefs pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Red Devils 4-1.
***
Pennsauken beat Cherry Hill West, 3-2. Ruby Anyanwu had two goals for the Indians. Olivia Hafner had the Lions’ lone goal.
***
Alivia Labetti’s two-goal game helped lead Moorestown to a 3-1 win over Seneca after the teams were tied at halftime.
***
Ocean City lost to Shore Regional, 1-0. Libby Doehner scored the only goal of the game in the first half.