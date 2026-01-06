South Jersey’s Frank Cairone, a Brewers pitching prospect, hospitalized after serious car accident

South Jersey’s Frank Cairone, an 18-year-old pitching prospect with the Milwaukee Brewers, remains hospitalized after a serious car accident on Friday night in Gloucester County.

According to the Franklin Township police, the Delsea Regional High graduate and a 20-year-old female passenger were injured following a vehicle crash at 10:15 p.m. The crash happened when an 18-year-old female driver from Millville was traveling East at the intersection of Williamstown and Fries Mill Road in Franklin and failed to stop at a stop sign. The driver struck Cairone’s vehicle, which was traveling south.

Cairone was flown to Atlantic City Medical Center and, as of Tuesday, remained hospitalized. No information has been given about his condition or when he would be released. The 20-year-old female passenger who suffered injuries to her lower extremities was driven to Cooper Hospital in Camden.

The 18-year-old female driver was also taken to Cooper Hospital with lower extremity injuries, and according to police, is expected to be charged with reckless driving and disregarding a stop sign.

Alcohol or drugs did not contribute to the crash, police said.

Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said Monday that Cairone is “progressing positively. The reports we’ve gotten are good.”

The 6-foot-3 left-handed pitcher was selected 68th overall in July’s MLB draft and was considered one of the top lefties in it. He spent part of the summer and fall at the Brewers’ facility in Arizona in hopes of making his professional debut this year.

He withdrew a commitment to Coastal Carolina to sign with Milwaukee. With Delsea last season, Cairone was clocked throwing as high as 94 mph and could keep an 88 to 90 mph pace in later innings. He struck out 94 batters in 44 innings, and guided the Crusaders to an NJSIAA Group 3 quarterfinal appearance.