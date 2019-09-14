Donovan Leary followed up last week’s six-touchdown performance with four against Hammonton in Timber Creek’s 29-14 win. His first TD pass this week went to Tarheeb Still from 6 yards out to bring Timber Creek to within a point in the first quarter after Ryan Barts’ 18-yard rushing touchdown for Hammonton. Barts scored again in the second quarter, this time from 9 yards to push the Blue Devils’ lead to eight. Leary connected with Marcus James on a 40-yard strike and after a Zach Coluccio extra point, Hammonton had a 14-13 lead at the half.