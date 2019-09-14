Ryan Shelton threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another to lead Vineland past Atlantic City, 20-15, on Friday night.
The Vikings got on the board first with a 41-yard field goal by Erik Nieto-Toxqui before the Fighting Clan reeled off 20 unanswered points to take a 20-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter. After finding Ryan Williams from 2 yards out for a touchdown, Shelton connected with Tyreem Powell for a 57-yard score then found the end zone for a 3-yard rushing touchdown to push the lead to 17.
The win marks Vineland’s fourth consecutive victory over Atlantic City since 2016, outscoring the Vikings, 110-30, in that stretch.
***
Donovan Leary followed up last week’s six-touchdown performance with four against Hammonton in Timber Creek’s 29-14 win. His first TD pass this week went to Tarheeb Still from 6 yards out to bring Timber Creek to within a point in the first quarter after Ryan Barts’ 18-yard rushing touchdown for Hammonton. Barts scored again in the second quarter, this time from 9 yards to push the Blue Devils’ lead to eight. Leary connected with Marcus James on a 40-yard strike and after a Zach Coluccio extra point, Hammonton had a 14-13 lead at the half.
The Timber Creek defense would shut out the Blue Devils in the second half, as the offense combined that with 11- and 31-yard touchdown passes from Leary and mixed in with a 35-yard Coluccio field goal.
***
Shawnee beat Cherokee, 17-6, after falling behind 6-0 at the end of the first quarter. Zack Litty’s 37-yard touchdown pass to Billy Osborn was the only action the Chiefs would see in the end zone, as the Renegades used all three phases of the game to shut Cherokee down.
Jack Barnett’s 5-yard rush gave Shawnee its first points in the second quarter to go into halftime up 7-6. Matt Papa would then take a fumble 66 yards to the house to extend the lead to 14-6 in the third quarter. Oliver Stern’s 33-yard field goal with 4 minutes, 44 seconds remaining completed the scoring.
***
Delran scored 27 unanswered points to beat Bishop Eustace, 27-7. The Bears trailed, 7-0, after the first quarter, but an RJ Moten 42-yard TD run in the second quarter put them within a point at halftime after the ensuing extra point was missed. Delran’s defense held throughout the entire second half while the offense scored twice on the ground, a 1-yard run from Jake Bauman in the third quarter and an 8-yard run in the fourth quarter. Kenny Fletcher reeled in a 22-yard touchdown reception from Derek Namnun to begin the fourth quarter for Delran.
***
Jada Byers ran for four touchdowns for St. Joseph in its 43-6 win over Millville. The Wildcats took a 23-0 lead at halftime and gave up its only points in the fourth quarter already up, 29-0. They then scored 14 straight points to close out the game with Byers’ fourth touchdown and a Tyrell Russell 30-yard interception return.
***
Khaleb McRae returned a fumble 55 yards for a touchdown and Demie Sumo scored two touchdowns for Willingboro in its 28-14 win over Delsea. Sumo’s first score came on a 3-yard run, which he followed with a run for the two-point conversion. Later, he caught a 15-yard TD pass from Ah-Shaun Davis. Zaire Clements had a rushing touchdown for the Chimeras. Tyvon Dawkins scored on a 55-yard interception return for the Crusaders.
***
Ocean City shut out Egg Harbor Township in dominating fashion, 49-0. The Red Raiders led, 46-0, at halftime.
Carolyn Oluwaseun-Apo recorded a hat trick to lead Doane Academy to a 4-3 win over Medford Tech. Erin Doran capped off the scoring for the Spartans. Kylie Barber, Natalyna Concepcion, and Savannah Sparks had a goal each for the Jaguars.
***
Ocean City shut out Lower Cape May, 7-0. The Red Raiders took a commanding 6-0 lead at halftime, as Delaney Lappin led the team with two goals.
***
Riverside beat Pennsauken, 4-1, behind two goals from Brea Horta. Rylee Clelland and Alexandra Mudrinic added a goal apiece.
***
Maddy Hunt’s hat trick and Tatum Devault’s two-goal day led Woodstown over Gloucester, 7-1. Devault had an assist as well.
Ethan Steinbiss’ goal with 33 seconds left in regulation gave Cherry Hill East a 2-1 win over Seneca. Luke Leach scored his 30th career goal, breaking a Seneca school record for career goals.
***
Chazz Jones netted four goals in Trenton Catholic’s 7-2 win over Medford Tech. Darwin Salguero had two goals for the Iron Mikes, who outscored the Jaguars, 5-1, in the second half.
***
St. Augustine shut out Millville, 5-0. The Hermits took a 3-0 lead at halftime thanks to a Millville own goal with two minutes left in the half.
***
Aiden Amankwah’s second-half goal proved to be the game winner in Bordentown’s 1-0 win over Pennsauken. Carlo Azcona had 12 saves for the Indians.
***
Jack Accorsi and Kevin Donahue scored a goal each to lead Clearview over Williamstown, 2-0.
***
Kevin Krall netted the game’s only goal to lift Florence over Holy Cross, 1-0.
***
Taner Kermen and Jerdel Thibou each had a goal in Westampton Tech’s 2-1 win over Riverside.
Ashley Smith had a hat trick while Brooke Alburquerque and Casey Murray had two goals apiece in Mainland’s 8-2 win over Cedar Creek. Smith added had two assists. Rachel Dutton had a goal and an assist for Cedar Creek.
***
Kaitlyn Bowker had four goals and Kendall Roberts scored two as Rancocas Valley beat Pennsauken, 7-0. Carly Fordham had the final goal for the Red Devils.
***
Courtney Farren scored four goals as Gateway beat Lindenwold, 9-0. Five other Gator players scored goals in the win.
***
Cherry Hill West beat Paul IV in overtime, 3-2, as Gabriella Huegel had a game-high two goals for the Lions. Cherry Hill West trailed, 2-1, after the first period.
***
Six different players scored as Florence beat Medford Tech, 6-2. The Flashes led, 4-0, at halftime.
***
Abby Reenock’s four goals led Haddonfield to a 5-0 win over Sterling.
***
Idayat Adisa and Diana Gaft combined for five goals in Overbrook’s 8-0 win over Woodbury.
***
Dominique Rodriguez scored twice and had two assists to lead Schalick to a 9-1 win over Pennsville. Madison DuBois had two goals.
***
Grace Gogliuzza, Gracie Iwanicki and Emily Schmitt scored a goal each as Riverside beat New Egypt, 3-2.
***
Cinnaminson shut out Pemberton, 7-0, behind Samie Conyers’ two goals.
***
Sarah Brosman scored two goals in Oakcrest’s 3-0 win over Absegami.