St. Joe’s Prep’s Jones-to-Jones connection: Next stop, Cincinnati

When St. Joseph’s Prep quarterback Samaj Jones revealed his commitment date of July 2, teammate Elijah Jones knew it was time to ask. The receiver texted Samaj, looking to get any insider info about which college he would select, but Samaj stood firm.

Everyone was interested in where the four-star recruit would end up, but Elijah had more of a personal involvement: There was a chance that his best friend would end up at the same school.

Elijah Jones, a three-star recruit, had committed to Cincinnati on June 23, and the Bearcats were one of Samaj’s finalists, along with Oklahoma and West Virginia.

And when July 2 came around, Samaj Jones finally let everyone know that he was heading to Cincinnati.

“I was pumped up. I was excited,” Elijah Jones said in a phone interview. “I was like, ‘Now I got my boy with me. Now I can really make something special. Just me and him.’

“I mean, that’s the best connection you can have, a quarterback to receiver. Just carrying that connection over to the higher level just makes it much easier,” Elijah said.

The Jones-to-Jones connection predates their days with the Hawks. The two, who aren’t related, played eighth-grade ball in the Little Quakers program. In ninth grade, they were on varsity together at the Prep, playing behind talented players like receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., a Heisman candidate at Ohio State, and current Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord.

“We were all pretty close because we had to stick together as underclassmen and [the] six or seven freshmen that were on the varsity team,” Samaj said over the phone. “So ever since then, we’ve been like really tight.”

The relationship has only grown over the years. When carpooling to practice, they’ll talk about what they could have done better on a play or where Elijah prefers the ball to be placed.

It’s a connection that helped the Hawks win a state championship last year. The pair teamed up for two touchdowns last Friday in a win over Don Bosco Prep of New Jersey, improving the Prep to 3-1.

“It helps build trust, just hanging out so much, especially on and off the field because you get to know someone deeper than football, and [those are] things that chemistry brings,” Samaj said.

“And then, being together for so long, I know what he likes, he knows what I like, and communication is our best thing,” Samaj said.

During the recruitment process, there was a lot going through Samaj’s mind. One thing that concerned him was going to a place far away from home where he didn’t know anybody, he said. But once Elijah committed to Cincinnati, Samaj had a place that had been recruiting him hard, and now had some familiarity.

“When he made the move, I’m sitting here thinking like, ‘I can’t leave him hanging,’ ” Samaj added. “I felt like I’ve got to pay my dues and my respect to be with my bro, and it’s a good place for the both of us.”

“I think it’s great for those two guys individually,” Prep coach Tim Roken said of the dual commitment. “We spent so much time together and building the continuity on the field.”

The plan is for the two to be roommates next year at Cincinnati. It’s something they’re used to, as they stay together when St. Joe’s Prep is on the road, but still, it’s another step for the Samaj and Elijah connection — one that’s only getting stronger.

“Personally, I think we’re like best friends, we’re like brothers,” Elijah said. “Even with our last name, like I still feel as though we’re as close as family.”