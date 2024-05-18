St. Joe’s Prep wins overall championship at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta

The St. Joseph’s Prep rowing team swept the competition and won the most medals at the 97th annual Stotesbury Cup Regatta, the world’s oldest and largest high school rowing competition, held on the Schuylkill River.

It marked the second consecutive year that St. Joe’s Prep won the overall crown. This year, more than 180 schools competed.

During Saturday’s finals, the Hawks’ varsity eight sealed its victory with winning time of 4 minutes, 13.80 seconds.

The Prep’s varsity four (4:48.23) also had a stellar race, but fell short against winner Bethesda-Chevy Chase of Maryland (4:47.11). Haverford School, which placed sixth overall, came in third (4.49.89).

Other local schools racked up medals, including Mount Saint Joseph, which placed third overall. The Mount’s girls varsity eight (4:52.89) and second eight (5:04.99) each won their category.

Rounding out the top five were Gonzaga College High School of Washington (second), Bethesda-Chevy Chase (fourth), and Montclair (N.J.) High School (fifth).