Imhotep Charter unofficially retires Tykee Smith’s jersey with one key caveat: He approves who wears No. 2

Red and black No. 2 balloons marked the hallway and stage at Imhotep Charter Friday night. They were there to commemorate Tykee Smith’s high school jersey retirement, alongside his family and friends, who were decked out in Tampa Bay Buccaneers jerseys.

The West Philadelphia native, currently a safety for the Bucs, graduated from Imhotep in 2019 as a three-star recruit, helping to lead the Panthers to a PIAA Class 4A state runner-up finish in 2018.

Smith was presented with one of his game-worn high school jerseys and was honored by multiple speakers, including a video montage with messages from some of his coaches at the University of Georgia.

After two years at West Virginia University, Smith transferred to Georgia. Following a knee injury that limited him to one game in 2021, Smith returned for two more seasons, recording 101 career tackles. Smith was selected 89th overall in the 2024 NFL draft by Tampa Bay.

But one of Smith’s agents, Chris Coy, and many of the other speakers, noted it wasn’t just Smith’s stats and career trajectory that led to the jersey retirement.

“When we signed Tykee, it wasn’t just about the stats, it was about his character, about someone who leads by example, who lifts others up, and who hasn’t forgotten where he came from,” Coy said. “And that, more than anything else, is why the jersey is being retired today.

“This just isn’t about football. It’s about setting a standard, showing up every day and staying true to your path, and this school, this community, should be proud to say he’s one of ours.”

In Smith’s brief remarks, he credited the coaches at Imhotep with playing a big part in his success and praised them for consistently being in his corner throughout his career. Current head coach Devon Johnson said Smith’s success is a reflection of the school and program as a whole.

Johnson recalled one of those moments: when he watched Smith’s name get called in the draft.

“I remember the joy that every single player, including myself, felt in that moment, because it felt like he didn’t just make it, we made it. That’s what I mean. That’s our guy,” Johnson said. “This is a special day. This is a very special day for a very special person. This little school right here at 21st and Godfrey can produce greatness like we see right here, right now.”

With his high school career commemorated, coach Nick Lincoln, who was head coach during Smith’s time as a Panther, is looking toward what is to come in Smith’s professional career.

“Tykee has always been locked in on the task at hand, focused on the mission of greatness,” Lincoln said. “And the beautiful thing is, he always remains humble, even in the face of changing all his dreams and bringing them to fruition. I fully expect the future to be bright for Tykee.

“One day, I know he’s gonna be stepping into the Hall of Fame in a gold jacket, and I’m not gonna be surprised, like I’m not surprised about anything he’s done so far.”

But Smith’s jersey retirement comes with a catch.

Instead of officially retiring his number, Smith requested that he approve of players who wear it. Johnson said that retiring Smith’s jersey this way might be “even more impactful than not having a jersey on the field.”

“Now, whoever wears this jersey after him has to obtain that standard and uphold Tykee’s legacy,” he said.