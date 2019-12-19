Seine Bethell tallied 31 points for Fels in its 49-41 girls’ basketball win over Parkway West on Wednesday. A’Nyeyah Burell added 17 for the Panthers, who took a 25-18 lead at halftime after trailing 13-5 at the end of the first quarter.
***
Dajon Wright, Zoe Hargrove and Aaliyah White each scored in double-digits for GAMP, which beat Masterman, 41-16. Wright also had 7 rebounds and 6 steals.
***
Mastery North beat Central, 68-30, as 10 players got on the scoreboard. Angel Sanders led the Pumas with 14 points, who took a commanding 40-12 halftime lead.
***
Engineering and Science beat Overbrook, 39-11. The Panthers were held scoreless in the third quarter, as Ashley Steele and Leticia-Faith Bonds scored 8 points apiece for the Engineers.
***
Tamaiah Glover scored a career-high 30 points to lead Esperanza past KIPP DuBois, 46-19.
***
Tyheera Handy’s 26-point game led Paul Robeson past Math, Civics and Sciences, 48-20. Sanaa Fields added 11 points.
***
Taliyah Carter scored a game-high 32 points to lead Parkway Northwest over West Philadelphia, 47-34.
***
Azori Edwards and Stacy Raymond combined for 17 points for Prep Charter in its 30-25 win over Philadelphia Academy Charter. Both teams went into the fourth quarter tied at 16.
***
Ashanti Green, Jada Harmon and Divine Wiggins scored 14 points each for Simon Gratz, which beat Dobbins, 61-26.
***
Oshana Fowler scored 16 points in Frankford’s 35-27 win over Roxborough.
Ed Holland scored 31 points to lead Friends' Central over Friends Select, 80-52. Shawn Simmons added 20 points in the win. Dean Wang scored 22 points in the loss.
***
Shawn Donaldson’s 25 points led Dobbins to a 71-61 win over Audenried. Tishyan Bailey also scored in double digits with 16 points while Amir Brown had 10 points.
***
James Green scored 22 points in Prep Charter’s 54-39 win against Engineering and Science. Zymir Young had 12 points and Rashaun Yeiser Jr. added eight points in the win.
***
Isaac Marshall scored 17 points and Glenn Sabb added 11 points as Academy of New Church defeated Hun School, 60-35.