St. Joe’s Prep’s Will Vokolos is more than a running back. He’s also a stage actor and student council president.

After Will Vokolos graduates from St. Joseph’s Prep and heads off to Boston College next year, history teacher Kate Ambrose believes that won’t be the last time “we hear his name.”

When the running back isn’t playing football, he’s starring in the school’s plays and musicals as a member of the Cape and Sword Drama Society. He is also president of the student council — all while holding a 4.0 grade-point average.

“The number one reason I’m able to do it is because I’m so passionate about all of them,” said Vokolos, a native of Swedesboro in South Jersey. “I want to do it and I feel like that is a very important thing. If you want to be able to do it, you’ll make it all happen.”

He also carries a strong work ethic that has allowed him to be successful in these roles, and what makes Vokolos special is his personality. He inspires his peers, and without knowing it, he brings inclusivity to the school.

Vokolos, a four-year player, scored six touchdowns for the Hawks this season, including a notable scoop-and-score off a blocked punt in a 21-19 win against Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) and the final touchdown in the Hawks’ state title win over Pittsburgh Central Catholic.

The team named the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Vokolos this year’s recipient of the Brian C. Daly Award, which is given annually to a senior who exemplifies unselfish leadership and unique school spirit.

On stage, Vokolos was the lead role in this year’s winter play, The Reluctant King, as Prince Albert — later King George VI — and was recently cast as the lead in the spring musical, Young Frankenstein, as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein.

His connection to the theater program has led some of his teammates to join him. In the fall, Vokolos led a skit with 15 other football players during Night of Scenes, a winter showcase for anyone who wants to be involved.

“I was able to show a lot of my friends — that mostly all they do is play football, because it’s a demanding schedule — why I like theater so much and how awesome it could be,” Vokolos said. “They had a great time. A few of them actually decided to do the play and are planning on doing the musical.”

And how exactly does he do it?

“I’ve learned how to manage my time really well,” he said. “Any free periods or downtime I have in school, I’m trying to get my homework in, because after school I’m probably not going to get home till 8 or 9 o’clock. But like I said, I think it’s just because I’m so passionate.”

Football was Vokolos’ first extracurricular activity, and it was how he bonded with his father George, who played at Penn Charter, then Gettysburg College. He started at age 5, playing Pop Warner for the Kingsway Dragons, and his father was one of the coaches.

He performed in his first show in the fourth grade, as the scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz, and discovered a new passion.

“My parents always told me that I was a performer,” he said. “I was always doing stuff around the house, performing around the house, and singing songs. I always had a big personality. I was born for the stage.”

While St. Joe’s Prep is known for its football program, which has produced NFL-caliber talent, the school also is renowned for its theater program. Vokolos wanted to do both.

It came with challenges. Joining two of the school’s most respected programs, which already had elite talent, was “nerve-racking,” but then he experienced the brotherhood that came with them, motivating him to work harder.

“He’s a young man that shows up every day and gives everything,” coach Tim Roken said. “He is super coachable and always asking questions and wants to learn. Just a great teammate and supportive of everybody else and their accomplishments.

“He was one of a few guys that we had in the running back room who waited his turn here a little bit. He had some opportunities as a junior and now as a senior, and took full advantage of those opportunities that he had.”

Vokolos waited his turn on the stage, too. After the Prep graduated a large senior class last year, he earned his first major role in the winter play, A Few Good Men, as Col. Nathan R. Jessep, who was played by Jack Nicholson in the film.

The best part of watching Vokolos perform as that character, the school’s theater director Tony Braithwaite said, was seeing “the sweetest guy on the planet” embody “such a jerk.”

“He’s leaving it all out on stage,” said Braithwaite, a 1989 graduate. “He’s confident, he takes chances, he’s poised, he’s comfortable in his own skin, so even as a freshman and sophomore, that kid got it.”

Vokolos started preparing for this year’s show in the summer, when the play was announced. His character has a British accent and a stutter. He wanted to perfect both — and by the time auditions came around, it was clear whom the play’s king would be.

Next year, he plans to major in business, possibly finance, but is also considering political science. He’s certain he’ll be minoring in theater.

“It’s something I truly love and just want to be able to continue to do,” Vokolos said. “I’m just super excited for the opportunity to be able to continue my education at a Jesuit school, because that’s something I really loved about the Prep, the Jesuit ideals and all the stuff I’ve learned from the Jesuit ideals. In each of those activities, they preach it.”

And with everything he has done on stage, on the field, or in the classroom, his personality always seems to shine through.

It is what the school will remember most about him.

“He just beams positive energy and it’s contagious,” Ambrose said. “When he gave his speech for school president, the kids that are in Cape and Sword were cheering for him. Then the entire football team stood up at the end and gave him a standing ovation. And then his fellow classmates were standing up and giving him an ovation.

“There is not one corner of the student body that he hasn’t come in contact with, and I think that makes him a very unique individual. ... He’s very inclusive in that way.”