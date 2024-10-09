What’s open and closed in Philly on Indigenous Peoples’ Day: Trash pickup, mail, grocery stores, and more

For those in Philadelphia planning ahead for next week, Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, Oct. 14, brings a few changes to city services and store hours.

Federal offices, libraries, and DMVs are closed as it is a federal holiday. Here’s a guide to help you navigate what’s available around the city this Indigenous Peoples’ Day — from mail and trash services, to grocery store hours, and retail.

Whether you’re running errands or spending the day honoring the history and contributions of Native communities, here’s what to expect.

Grocery stores

✅ Acme Markets locations will be open normal hours. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

✅ Whole Foods will be open regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

✅ Giant locations will be open regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open normal hours.

✅ Sprouts will be open during normal business hours.

✅ Trader Joe’s stores will be open regular hours.

✅ Aldi will be open during their regular hours. Use the store locator at aldi.us/stores/ to check your local store’s hours.

✅ Reading Terminal Market will be open.

Liquor stores

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

✅ Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be open. Check your local store’s hours on the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store locator online.

Mail and packages

U.S. Postal Service

❌ Post offices are closed, and the USPS will not be delivering regular mail.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

✅ UPS services will operate as normal.

✅ FedEx will be open.

✅ DHL will be open at regular hours.

Banks

✅ TD Bank will be working regular hours.

❌ Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Chase banks will be closed on October 14.

Pharmacies

CVS

✅ CVS locations will operate under normal business hours. Call ahead to your local store before visiting, or view hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Rite Aid stores will be open for regular business. Call ahead for your local store’s hours, or check them online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens locations will be open for regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

Trash collection

❌ There is no trash or recycling pickup on Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Philadelphia. All trash pickups on the week of Oct. 14 to 19 will take place a day later than scheduled. To find your trash and recycling collection day, go to phila.gov.

Big-box retail

Target

✅ Target locations will be open for regular business. Check your local store’s hours at target.com/store-locator/find-stores.

Lowe’s

✅ Lowe’s stores are open for regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at lowes.com/store.

Home Depot

✅ Home Depot locations will be open during regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at homedepot.com/l/storeDirectory.

Shopping malls

✅ The Shops at Liberty Place, Fashion District Philadelphia, Philadelphia Mills, King of Prussia Mall, and Cherry Hill Mall will be open.