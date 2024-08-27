What’s open and closed in Philly on Labor Day: Trash pickup, mail, grocery stores, and more

As the summer winds down, Philadelphia is gearing up for the Labor Day weekend with a mix of leisure activities, last-minute summer outings, and the usual holiday disruptions.

Whether you’re planning a day trip to the Shore, a backyard barbecue, or just hoping to get some errands done, it’s important to know what’s open, what’s closed, and when the trash will be picked up.

Advertisement

This year, several services, including trash collection, will see schedule changes, while many businesses and attractions will adjust their hours.

Here’s your complete guide to navigating the Philadelphia region this Labor Day, so you can make the most of the holiday without any surprises.

GROCERY STORES

✅ Acme Markets locations will be open. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

✅ Whole Foods will be open for regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

✅ Giant locations will be open. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open on a modified schedule (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

✅ Sprouts Market will be open during regular business hours.

✅ Trader Joe’s stores will be open for normal hours.

✅ Aldi will be open for modified hours. Check the store locator at aldi.us/stores/ to see your local store’s hours.

❌ Reading Terminal Market will be closed for Labor Day.

LIQUOR STORES

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

✅ Fine Wine & Good Spirits will operate on a modified schedule and will be open between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check your local store’s hours on the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store locator online.

MAIL AND PACKAGES

U.S. Postal Service

❌ Post offices are closed, and the USPS will not be delivering regular mail.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

❌ UPS will be closed during Labor Day.

❌ FedEx will be closed.

❌ DHL will be closed.

BANKS

❌ TD Bank, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Chase Bank will be closed.

TRANSIT

SEPTA

✅ SEPTA subways, trolleys, buses, the Norristown High Speed Line, and Regional Rail will run on a Sunday schedule, a representative said. For more details on SEPTA schedules, visit septa.org.

PHARMACIES

CVS

✅ CVS stores will operate during normal hours. Call your local store before visiting, or view its hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Rite Aid locations will be open for regular business. Call ahead to know your local store’s hours, or check them online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens stores will be open for normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

TRASH COLLECTION

❌ Trash and recycling won’t be picked up on Labor Day. But, you can expect collection to resume a day later than scheduled. To find your trash and recycling collection day, go to phila.gov.

BIG BOX RETAIL

Target

✅ Target stores will be open for regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at target.com/store-locator/find-stores.

Lowe’s

✅ Lowe’s stores will be open for normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at lowes.com/store.

Home Depot

✅ Home Depot locations will be open for normal hours. Check your local store’s hours at homedepot.com/l/storeDirectory.

SHOPPING MALLS

❌ The Shops at Liberty Place will be closed.

✅Cherry Hill Mall, Fashion District Philadelphia, Philadelphia Mills, King of Prussia Mall open regular hours.