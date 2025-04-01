Philly’s free shared driveway and pothole repair program is back. Here’s how to apply.

If your cracked or crumbling shared driveway has been an expensive headache, the city may be able to help — for free.

The Neighborhood Infrastructure Driveway Repair Program officially reopened March 31, and applications are now being accepted to get potholes filled and broken cement replaced. The program, which is part of Philadelphia’s $400 million Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, covers cost of repairs for eligible shared driveways at no cost to homeowners.

The city expects to repair 50 to 60 driveways by the end of the year, City Council President Kenyatta Johnson noted in a post on his Instagram. But because funding is limited, repairs will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to apply.

Who qualifies for the driveway repair program?

✅ Your driveway must:

Be in Philadelphia and connected to your primary residence Be a shared driveway with two points of egress (no dead ends) Be in visible disrepair — large holes, broken asphalt or concrete, etc. Provide vehicular access and private parking to five or more homes Meet minimum paved width standards: 18 feet, if required by code 15 feet if it serves homes on both sides 12 feet if it serves homes on one side only

Also important: Only one application per driveway will be accepted, and it must come from someone who lives on the driveway. Submissions from neighbors or block captains who don’t live there won’t be considered.

What do you need to apply for Philly’s driveway repair program?

A neighborhood contact to help notify households of the repair timeline The number of homes on both sides of the driveway Your trash and recycling collection day Photos showing damage to the driveway A petition signed by at least 80% of residents on the driveway

How to apply

🧾 Once you’ve gathered everything:

Visit the city’s Find My Council Member page to connect with your local Council office. Submit your intake materials through your Council member’s office. If funding is still available, your application will be added to the repair queue.

What is the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative?

The Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, created by City Council in 2021, is a four-year, $400 million investment in Philadelphia neighborhoods. It aims to:

Expand and protect affordable housing Help homeowners and renters stay in their homes Improve housing quality Support first-time buyers Invest in commercial corridors And tackle infrastructure needs — including programs like this driveway repair effort

So far, the city has spent $9 million on the shared driveway program alone.

Why this matters

Driveway repairs can cost thousands of dollars, and because shared driveways are considered private property, homeowners usually have to bear the full amount. This program aims to remove that financial barrier — and make Philly neighborhoods safer and more accessible in the process.

As the city put it in a recent post: “This initiative will improve safety and accessibility for homeowners at no cost to them."