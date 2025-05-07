Here’s where you can recycle your old electronics in and around Philly this spring

It’s spring cleaning season, which means digging out piles of old stuff from under the couch or in that forgotten cabinet.

It can also mean the perfect time to get rid of old electronics, from smartphones to tablets or broken computers. While it may seem easiest to toss them in the trash, it’s illegal in Pennsylvania, and recycling your electronics properly can help protect the planet, and your data privacy. The township of Lower Merion is hosting an “Anything with a Plug” event next month, making it one of many sites across the Philadelphia region helping people recycle electronics this season.

Advertisement

Mike Dinh, CEO of Elemental, Inc., a Northeast Philadelphia-based recycling company, said people often throw out old electronics without thinking about the risk it could pose to their data. Old or broken computers, tablets, and phones, Dihn said, can be scraped for personal information by nefarious actors, leaving people open to fraud and identity breaches.

Recycling can also keep harmful materials like lead, mercury, and cadmium out of landfills and waterways, Andrew Segal of eForce Recycling, said. Located in Grays Ferry, eForce handles old electronics, batteries, and other items in need of disposal.

» READ MORE: An inside look at the new $40 million recycling plant for Philadelphia

While Segal said most people know they shouldn’t just throw out items like batteries and computers, they don’t know how easy it can be to properly dispose of their junk.

Philly and many of its suburbs previously used Retrievr, a recycling collection service with roots in Montgomery County that has indefinitely paused all operations in and around the city. Even without the popular pickup service, there are plenty of places in the region to bring your used electronics for safe, eco-friendly disposal.

Here’s where you can recycle your electronics this spring.

The township of Lower Merion is hosting an “Anything with a Plug” event on June 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. Residents can drop off old electronics at the Public Works Complex at 1300 N. Woodbine Ave. in Penn Valley.

Elemental, Inc’s facility is located at 2371 Church St. in Northeast Philadelphia. Electronics can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Small loads can be dropped off without an appointment. For larger loads, schedule an appointment via email or phone. A full list of accepted materials can be found here.

Through a partnership with waste management company Reworld, Goodwill’s Keystone Area stores last summer unveiled an electronics recycling program, citing a lack of “comprehensive, e-waste disposal services” in the suburbs. The Keystone Area serves communities across Pennsylvania with locations in Bensalem, Langhorne, Berwyn, and East Norriton. Learn more here.

Located at 1229 S. Napa St. in Grays Ferry, eForce Recycling can safely dispose of electronics from microwaves to cellphones to headsets. eForce is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Learn more here.

At most Best Buy stores, you can recycle up to three electronics per day, and haul-away options may be available for larger electronics. Find more information here.

Staples collect electronics, printer cartridges, batteries and school supplies for recycling. Some electronics can also be recycled by mail for a fee. Learn more here.

Old electronics can also be brought to one of the city of Philadelphia’s sanitation convenience centers.