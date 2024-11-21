What’s open and closed in Philly on Thanksgiving: Trash pickup, mail, grocery stores, and more

Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, Nov. 28 this year, and we’re here to help you plan your week. Need to make a last-minute grocery run for Thanksgiving dinner? Wondering if trash pickup is on schedule? Planning your Black Friday shopping strategy? We’ve got you covered. Here’s what’s open and closed this holiday so you can plan your day without any surprises — grocery stores, trash pickup, and more

Grocery stores

Acme Markets

✅ Acme Markets locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

Whole Foods

✅ Whole Foods will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

Giant Food Stores

✅ Giant locations will be open between 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

South Philly Food Co-op

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market

✅ Sprouts will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trader Joe’s

❌ Trader Joe’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Aldi

❌ Aldi will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Reading Terminal Market

❌ Reading Terminal Market will be closed.

Liquor stores

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

❌ If you need wine for dinner, make sure to get it before Nov. 28. Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day.

Mail and packages

U.S. Postal Service

❌ Post offices are closed on Thanksgiving Day.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

❌ UPS, FedEx, DHL are closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Banks

❌ Most, if not all, banks including TD Bank, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase Bank, and PNC Bank will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Transit

SEPTA

✅ SEPTA buses, trains, and trolleys will run on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving. You can follow real-time updates on the agency’s System Status website, via TransitView on the SEPTA app, or on Twitter at @SEPTA_Bus.

Temporary detours for several city bus routes begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, and should end at approximately 2 p.m. that afternoon. Routes affected during that time include:

Advertisement

2, 7, 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 43, 44, 48, 49, 124, 125, and MFO

For more detailed information about route detours, check SEPTA’s System Status Page at septa.org.

PATCO

✅ PATCO will be running on a holiday schedule, which you can view at ridepatco.org.

Pharmacies

CVS

✅ All non-24-hour CVS locations will close early on Thanksgiving. Call your local store ahead before visiting or view hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Rite Aid stores will close early at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Call ahead for your local store’s hours or check online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

❌ All non-24-hour Walgreens locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

Trash collection

❌ There is no trash or recycling pickup during Thanksgiving. Trash pickup will resume a day later than scheduled. To find your trash and recycling collection day, go to phila.gov.

Big-box retail

Costco

❌ Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Check your local Costco for Black Friday hours.

Target

❌ Target will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Check your local Target to see Black Friday opening hours.

Lowe’s

❌ Lowe’s stores will be closed. See your local store hours for Black Friday.

Home Depot

❌ Home Depot locations will be closed. Check your local Home Depot hours for Black Friday hours.

Walmart

❌ Walmart locations will be closed. Check your local Walmart for Black Friday hours.

Shopping malls

❌ The Shops at Liberty Place will be closed on Thanksgiving.

❌ Fashion District Philadelphia won’t be opening on Thanksgiving, but will reopen on Black Friday, Nov. 29, at 8 a.m.

❌ Philadelphia Mills, King of Prussia Mall, and Cherry Hill Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving. On Black Friday, Nov. 29, Philadelphia Mills and King of Prussia Mall will open at 6 a.m. and Cherry Hill Mall will open at 7 a.m.