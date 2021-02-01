The botched COVID-19 vaccine roll out on top of staggering coronavirus deaths has fed an overseas image of America in decline - among allies as well as adversaries. Dr. Paul Offit, a leading expert on the COVID-19 vaccine effort, joins Inquirer LIVE: Worldview with Trudy Rubin to discuss what kind of vaccine campaign would restore America’s image as a competent U.S. democracy and what kind of global cooperation is needed to halt the pandemic by vaccinating much of the world.