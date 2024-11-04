Temple students design ‘vote’ buttons

Young voices are vital, passionate, and often underrepresented in our voting process. A Senior Illustration class led by Armando Veve at the Tyler School of Art and Architecture at Temple University collaborated with The Inquirer to create button designs that encourage participation in our democracy. Each design and illustration student explored the concept of voting in the U.S., focusing on Philadelphia. Their ideas vary widely, encompassing themes like local civic pride, historical viewpoints, and fresh interpretations of national symbols. These perspectives, especially from new or first-time voters, aim to inspire us all as we head to the polls this week.

Adam Velasquez, Philadelphia, 22. My inspiration is the rich lineage of tattooing & how ingrained in the city it is. @crapstract

Adrianna Rivera, Easton, Pa., 24. My love for self-expression through nails inspired this piece. With this design I hoped to combine personal style and activism. @wormfetus

Aiden Winfield, West Chester, Pa., 22. Each person has their own unique fingerprint, and each person has a unique reason as to why they vote. @insaneloke.bsky.social

Brian Luong, Philadelphia, 25. I was inspired to use the stars for my VOTE pin by looking at the American flag and thought it would look nice to have the word “vote” spelled in stars. @bluong_art

Greta Poglinco, Montclair, N.J., 23. The use of an iconic national symbol, the Statue of Liberty, to support the importance of voting. @gretadoesart_

Jack Lynch, Levittown, Pa., 21. Embrace a positive relationship with each other and the world around us to discover new possibilities. @jacklynchhhh

Jah’liyah Love Smith, Pittsburgh, Pa., 21. Children shouldn’t have to worry about their future, and we have the ability to let kids be kids.

Jean Jose Rivera Rodriguez, San Juan, P.R., 22. As a Latino VOTA represents the joy that the Latino community brings to this country. My illustration is represented by beautiful Mexican traditions, structures on the coasts of Puerto Rico, the amazing work of the Dominican Republic in their agricultural factories such as cocoa, to the city of the real coffee, Colombia. @jr_illustrations_23

Jose Pantoja-Sanchez, Philadelphia, 23. I wanted to create a pin that represents Philadelphia, and that one thing is sports. I chose the Phillies as I’m interested in baseball and it would appeal to most readers. @no_way_joseps_

Layla Jenkins, Bucks County, Pa., 21. I wanted to have a very vibrant and colorful feel to my vote pin, so I referenced psychedelic/tie-dye art to help me invoke the message in an energetic and fun way that represents the theme of Philly. @illaystration

Liana DeMarco, Mount Laurel, N.J., 22. My pin is inspired by women’s suffrage, feminism, and the vital importance of voting equality and empowerment. @lianademarco.png

Liliana Gartanutti, Philadelphia, 21. This pin symbolizes climate change’s impact, particularly wildfires. They’ve become normalized despite worsening conditions and rampant ecological destruction. @lgartanutti

Logan Garcia, Philadelphia, 22. Being in the Halloween spirit, I floated some ideas, landed on a doll, and made it more palatable for the election. @ brash.hounds

Maria Kortz, Nazareth, Pa., 23. For my pin, I thought about old versions of Windows, specifically Windows XP. I remembered the old, insistent popups that would appear randomly when I was playing games on the family computer, and I thought that would be interesting imagery for this specific message. I think there is a different sense of urgency this election, and being constantly reminded to vote can be tiring, but it is incredibly important. @marve.illus